MIGAS CON HUEVOS

Norman Van Aken adapted from, “The New Spanish Table”, Anya von Bremzan

Yield: Serves 4 as a breakfast or brunch dish

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, + more as needed

4 garlic cloves, sliced

2 ounces smoky bacon, lightly cooked, diced and set aside, (bacon fat reserved for other uses)

2 to 3 ounces serrano ham, diced

4 ounces sweet Spanish-style chorizo sausage, diced

3 1/2 cups day-old dense country bread, torn into very small pieces

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked sweet Spanish paprika

1/2 Tablespoon oregano leaves, roughly chopped

1/2 Cup seedless green grape halves

1/4 Cup dried currants

1 serrano chile, stemmed, seeded if desired and minced, (optional)

kosher salt

~

Spanish Fried Eggs (recipe below)

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and cook until very fragrant and lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to a bowl. Add the cooked bacon, ham, and chorizo to the skillet and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to the bowl with the garlic.

Add the bread to the skillet and stir to coat with the oil, adding a little more oil as needed. Sprinkle about 1/2 cup water evenly over the bread, using just enough to moisten it. Cook the bread, stirring, breaking it up, turning it with a flat wooden spoon scraping the bottom of the skillet until the bread is no longer moist and is golden and crisp in spots, about 10 minutes. If the skillet looks dry, (and it probably will), add a little more olive oil. Stir well to coat the bread.

Add the paprika to the skillet and stir for a few seconds. Return the garlic, pancetta, ham, and chorizo to the skillet, add the cut grapes, currants, oregano and serrano, and stir to distribute all the ingredients evenly. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes. Taste for seasoning, adding salt as desired. Remove the migas from the heat and keep warm until ready to serve.

Divide the migas mixture among bowls, top with the eggs, and serve.

THE SPANISH FRIED EGG. (HUEVOS FRITOS)

For the Spanish, an ideal fried egg is one that has been fried in lots of very hot olive oil and has a lightly crisped, puffed-up white and a juicy, runny yolk that bursts in a bright-orange explosion when you puncture it with a fork. Cooked this way, the egg is deliciously different from the American dinner-style sunny-side-up, particularly of you use fine olive oil and very fresh organic eggs.

12.20.19