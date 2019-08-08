Mississippi Immigration Raids Net Hundreds Of Workers

  • Two people are taken into custody by ICE agents at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., one of seven food processing plants targeted for coordinated raids in the state.
Originally published on August 7, 2019 9:25 pm

Federal immigration officials raided several food-processing plants in Mississippi Wednesday and arrested approximately 680 people believed to be working without authorization.

The coordinated raids were conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations "at seven agricultural processing plants across Mississippi," according to an ICE statement. In addition to the arrests, agents also seized company business records.

More than 600 ICE agents were involved in the raids, surrounding the perimeters of the targeted plants to prevent workers, mainly Latino immigrants, from escaping. The actions were centered on plants near Jackson owned by five companies, according to the Associated Press.

One of the plants is owned by Koch Foods Inc., which bills itself as one of the largest poultry processors in the U.S. with more than 13,000 employees. Forbes ranks it as the 135th largest privately held company in the country, with an estimated $3.2 billion in annual revenue, according to Fortune.

Another plant raided Wednesday was in Canton, Miss., and is owned by Peco Foods Inc., based in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It is the 8th largest poultry producer in the U.S., according to the company's website.

No representatives for either company responded to an email request or telephone call for comment.

The arrested workers were bused to a local Mississippi National Guard hangar where they were interviewed about their immigration status, including whether they already had deportation orders.

"Today's raids are part of the ongoing war against immigrant families and the communities in which they live," Julia Solórzano, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in an emailed statement. "It is especially sickening that days after immigrants were targeted by a gunman in El Paso, Texas, workers at plants across Mississippi witnessed armed agents descending on their workplace.

"It's also worth noting that immigration agencies that have repeatedly blamed 'over capacity' detention facilities for the horrific treatment of those imprisoned nevertheless detained more than 600 people today," she said.

The size of the raid operation harkens back to 2008 when, under the George W. Bush administration, more than 400 unauthorized workers were arrested in a meatpacking facility in Iowa.

Related Content

Quiet Streets, Empty Markets On The Sunday Trump Promised ICE Raids

By , , , & Jul 14, 2019
Alejandra Martinez / WLRN News

"Ni las moscas están [Not even the fleas are here]." That's how one shopkeeper at the Tropicana Flea Market in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood described the usually bustling place on Sunday. 

What's Next: Immigrant Families In South Florida Wrestle With Open-Ended Immigration Raids

By , , , & Jul 14, 2019
Alejandra Martinez / WLRN News

Fears of widespread immigration raids in South Florida appeared to dissipate without major actions on Sunday - but left migrant communities and advocates with renewed reason to come up with different strategies to deal with deportation of themselves or close family members.

In West Kendall, longtime immigrant rights advocate Nora Sandigo was praying she wouldn’t get a call on Sunday from any of her more than 1,500 children.

“Today we haven’t seen anything major,” she said in Spanish. “We hope it stays like this for the next few days.”

Trump's Nationwide Immigration Raids Fail To Materialize

By Jul 14, 2019

President Trump's threatened roundup of undocumented immigrant families this weekend that set migrants in many communities on edge showed few signs of materializing on Sunday, the second time rumors of a large-scale immigration enforcement operation failed to come to fruition.

Instead, in the cities where rumors of mass raids swirled, many immigrants stayed inside their homes, as jitters turned typically vibrant migrant markets and commercial corridors eerily quiet.

With No ICE Raids Sunday, Advocates Turn Efforts To Raising Awareness Of Immigrant Rights

By Monique O. Madan & Bianca Padró Ocasio & Daniel Chang Jul 14, 2019
Charlie Ortega Guifarro / Miami Herald

When the immigration dragnet anticipated for Miami and eight other cities on Sunday failed to materialize by early morning, South Florida advocacy groups redirected their efforts from helping detainees to spreading information and awareness of immigrant rights.