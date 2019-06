SPRING ROLL DIPPING SAUCE

Norman Van Aken ©2005

This is a Vietnamese dipping sauce that can be used for many things. It goes by the name Nuoc Cham. To make spring rolls to your liking there are a number of good books on that as well as online sources.

Yield: 3 Cups

1 jalapeño (or Serrano) chile, seeds removed, thinly sliced

1 habanero chile, stemmed, seed and minced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 ½ Cups sugar

~

1 ½ Cups warm water