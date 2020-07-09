More Than 30,000 Cuban Americans Ask Trump To Reverse Order To Suspend Immigration

By MARIO J. PENTÓN 56 minutes ago
  • Gretel Moreno shows a photo of her brother Jorge Enrique Moreno with her daughter Alexa, who lives in Cuba and is waiting for the family reunification program to resume.
    Gretel Moreno shows a photo of her brother Jorge Enrique Moreno with her daughter Alexa, who lives in Cuba and is waiting for the family reunification program to resume.
    Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

More than 30,000 Cuban Americans have signed a petition requesting that President Donald Trump reverse a decree issued in June to suspend immigration from the island — including family reunifications — until the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This proclamation is separating families, a lot of children, parents, spouses and brothers/sisters have been waiting long years to be reunited with their families,” said the petition posted on the White House’s “WE the PEOPLE” site.

For Maidelys Crespo Gómez, a Cuban national who resides in Havana and has been separated for years from her husband, Brayan Cordero, who lives in Miami, the executive order further lengthens the “ordeal” of separation.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

