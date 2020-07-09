More Than 30,000 Cuban Americans Ask Trump To Reverse Order To Suspend Immigration

More than 30,000 Cuban Americans have signed a petition requesting that President Donald Trump reverse a decree issued in June to suspend immigration from the island — including family reunifications — until the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This proclamation is separating families, a lot of children, parents, spouses and brothers/sisters have been waiting long years to be reunited with their families,” said the petition posted on the White House’s “WE the PEOPLE” site.

For Maidelys Crespo Gómez, a Cuban national who resides in Havana and has been separated for years from her husband, Brayan Cordero, who lives in Miami, the executive order further lengthens the “ordeal” of separation.

