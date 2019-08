Kadel Piedrahita, a cycling enthusiast who live-streamed a violent rant about a fellow biker before a morning ride earlier this week across the Rickenbacker Causeway, was arrested Friday for shooting and killing the man during an altercation that was caught live on video.

Piedrahita, 41, was picked up by police at his home Friday morning and is expected to be charged with single counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.