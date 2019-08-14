MSD Commission: 29 Schools In Broward County Don't Have Long-term Plans For Safe School Officers

Students across Broward County went back to school Wednesday morning, but, according to the state commission making recommendations about changes to school security, many are trying to “check a box,” for the first day back.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission started it’s bi-monthly, two-day meeting Wednesday morning at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri chairs the commission, which was created by the Florida Legislature after the February 2018 Parkland school shooting. He updated members at the start of the meeting that on the first day of school in Broward County, there are schools in the double digits that are still not in compliance with state law that requires a police officer or armed guard on every public school campus.

“We have a big question mark and uncertainty moving forward whether there is a sustained safe school officer presence on 29 school campuses in Broward County. In some of those, we only have a commitment for a couple of days. School starts today in Broward County,” Gualtieri said.

He said every school campus has a safe schools officer to start the new school year, but it’s the county’s charter schools that do not have a longer-term plan for security coverage.

“We only have a commitment from Sheriff [Gregory] Tony — because these charters are not acting — that he’s only going to cover them until Friday,” Gualtieri said. “And if they don't act by Friday, and sign a contract with him, that he's pulling out.”

The MSD Public Safety Commissioners are discussing what issues in their recommendations have been resolved since it started meeting 16 months ago — and which recommendations still have not been implemented. They are making arrangements for what they would like to recommend moving forward — as the commission does not sunset until 2023.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a commissioner, told the commission he’d like to see noncompliant schools publicly called out. He also proposed an audit team be created to compile reports at schools, checking for an armed officer, and teacher training.

"Before our next report ... I would like to see an audit team put together," Judd said. "On the ground, at the schools, checking the box."

Gualtieri emphasized schools haven't been left unsecured for this week, but it's moving forward he's most concerned about.

“We just don’t know,” Gualtieri said. “They have not made arrangements.”

The commisison is expecting to recieve a more detailed update later this afternoon on compliance issues from the state Department of Education's Director of Safe Schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.