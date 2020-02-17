Murder and Motors

Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - A detective inspector and his police team solve murder mysteries on the Caribbean Island of St. Marie.

MUSIC OF MURDER - Dwayne takes the team to the concert of a reformed rock band, but the lead singer is shot dead and found on the stage inside a coffin prop just minutes before the planned performance. With all the suspects having an alibi, Camille, Dwayne and Fidel begin to believe that it was suicide, but Richard is not convinced. Richard uses the photographs of the photographer at the concert, and identifies one of the alibis as being improvised.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES - Crime Drama - In 1920s Toronto, the city's only female private detectives defy expectations and rebel against conventions to crack the cases the police don't want to touch.



Whisper Sisters - When an innocent child is shot, Frankie and Trudy investigate the dangerous world of bootlegging. Guest Starring: William Melling (Harry Potter films), Grace Lynn Kung (Star Trek: Discovery).

10pm FIND IT, FIX IT, DRIVE IT - Reality - Automotive restorers Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove fix up beautiful antique vehicles and test drive them on difficult locales. Be it motorcycles, ambulances or tractors, Cole and Lovegrove are up to the challenge.

Henry and Sam buy a rugged old sidecar combo that they can refurbish and take on a grueling trek through the Welsh mountains. Then they spot a three-wheel truck, which they have to have, too...