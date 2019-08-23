Nation's Largest Hispanic Journalist Group Drops Fox News Sponsorship

By Aug 23, 2019
  • Gary Hershorn / Getty Images
Originally published on August 23, 2019 11:19 am

The nation's largest organization of Hispanic journalists is cutting ties with Fox News over what the group says is the network's spreading of misinformation about unauthorized immigrants, and by extension Hispanics.

The move will cost the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) some money since Fox was signed up to be a sponsor of their upcoming conference.

The group published a letter to its members Thursday saying it will return more than $16,000 donated by Fox News to sponsor its upcoming conference in San Antonio.

"To accept financial support from an entity that perpetuates the spread of disinformation to the public about the Hispanic and Latino community risks the integrity and credibility of NAHJ's 35 year mission," wrote Hugo Balta, the association's president.

Balta, a senior producer at MSNBC, said his group has been in contact with Fox's management to complain about what he and others consider to be anti-immigrant rhetoric, such as when pundits on the conservative network talk about a U.S. "invasion" of migrants from Mexico and Central America.

He said those concerns were met with expressions of "regret" and nothing more.

A recent remark made by Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes prompted Balta to say enough is enough.

"Starnes likened migrants coming to the United States to Nazi Germany invading western Europe. That's the straw that broke the camel's back for me and NAHJ," he said in an interview with NPR.

Balta said Starnes' comments came less than two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso, where a gunman killed 22 people after publishing a manifesto citing a "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Fox has become a megaphone for disinformation, Balta said.

"There's something wrong at Fox News and the reason why it's rampant is because there are no consequences," he added.

Marsheila Hayes, Fox News' vice president of diversity and inclusion, said in a statement: "It is unfortunate that NAHJ has chosen to exclude Fox News from their upcoming convention."

"As the leading news network in the country, we are committed to fostering a diverse and collaborative workplace environment, and have been recognized in the industry for our advancement in this area," she added.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The nation's leading organization of Hispanic journalists is cutting its ties with Fox News over what the group says is the network's spreading of misinformation about immigrants and, by extension, Hispanics. This move will cost the organization some money since Fox was signed up to be a sponsor of their upcoming conference. Here's more from NPR's Richard Gonzales.

RICHARD GONZALES, BYLINE: The National Association of Hispanic Journalists, or NAHJ, issued a statement Thursday saying it will return to Fox News more than $16,000 donated by the network to sponsor its upcoming conference in San Antonio. The association's president, Hugo Balta, said his group has been in contact with Fox's management to complain about what he considers to be anti-immigrant rhetoric, like when pundits on the conservative network talk about an invasion. But a recent remark made by Fox News radio host Todd Starnes caused Balta to say enough is enough.

HUGO BALTA: Starnes likened migrants coming to the United States to Nazi Germany invading Western Europe. That's the straw that broke the camel's back for me and NAHJ.

GONZALES: Balta says Starnes' comments came less than two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso, where a gunman killed 22 people after publishing a manifesto citing a Hispanic invasion of Texas. Fox has become a megaphone for disinformation, says Balta.

BALTA: There's something wrong at Fox News. And the reason why it's rampant is because there are no consequences.

GONZALES: In a statement, a spokeswoman for Fox News said, quote, "it is unfortunate that NAHJ has chosen to exclude Fox News from their upcoming convention." And she added, quote, "as the leading news network in the country, we are committed to fostering a diverse and collaborative workplace environment, and have been recognized in the industry for our advancement in this area."

Richard Gonzales, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF HAROLD LOPEZ-NUSSA'S "EL VIAJE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags: 
national association of hispanic journalists
Fox News
Latino American
Latinos
news

Related Content

Wreckage Reporting: Getting Tools To Puerto Rican Journalists Post-Maria

By Nov 27, 2017
Angel Valentin / National Association of Hispanic Journalists

It's been two months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. But more than half the U.S. island territory's residents still have no electricity. A fifth still don't have running water. And so far there's no reliable official death toll from the storm – even though it's becoming apparent that hundreds more died than first reported.

WLRN Wins National Minority Journalism Awards

By Laura Coburn Sep 25, 2015
National Association of Hispanic Journalists

WLRN’s coverage of black and Hispanic subject matter has been recognized for its excellence at the national level.

 

WLRN radio news staffers won awards from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) as well as the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in competitions with stations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Texas and California.

 

Journalist Sees 'Almost No Daylight' Between Fox News And White House Agendas

By Jul 12, 2018

President Trump's connections to Fox News got even stronger last week with his appointment of Bill Shine, a former network co-president, to serve as the White House's deputy chief of staff for communications.

Former Murdoch Executive Says He Quit Over Fox's Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

By Mar 21, 2019

In recent days, Rupert Murdoch's Fox News Channel and some of its corporate siblings have faced renewed and withering criticism for the way they depict Muslims and immigrants. Calls for boycotts of shows and pressure campaigns on advertisers ensued.

Last weekend, a Muslim news producer said she quit Fox's corporate cousin, Sky News Australia, over its coverage of Muslims following the massacre at two New Zealand mosques. Her post went viral.