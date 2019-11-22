Native American Artist Showcases Miccosukee Tribe In Wynwood Mural Before Miami Art Week

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians are “the original locals” in Florida.

And yet the tribe’s import and its footprints in South Florida have largely been lost on the hordes of international and local visitors who descend on the Wynwood neighborhood annually — especially as the community begins its busiest season with Miami Art Week beginning on Dec. 2, and Art Basel’s four-day run, Dec. 5-8.

This oversight ended Thursday. That’s when members of the Miccosukee tribe, Wynwood business leaders and City of Miami Commission representatives participated in the unveiling of Native American artist Bunky Echo-Hawk’s multi-wall mural.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.