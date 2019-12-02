Nearly 200,000 Florida Kids Could Lose Free School Lunch Under Food Stamp Rule Changes

By LAUTARO GRINSPAN 1 minute ago
  • Nearly 200,000 children in Florida would lose their automatic access to free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal.
    DAVID SANTIAGO / MIAMI HERALD

Nearly 200,000 children across Florida could lose their automatic access to free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that would limit the number of people enrolled in the federal food stamps program, formally known as SNAP.

The proposal — first announced in July by the United States Department of Agriculture — would restrict SNAP enrollment by taking away states’ ability to tweak some income and asset limits for households that receive both food stamps and other welfare benefits.

In Florida, that flexibility had allowed the state’s Department of Children and Families to raise the threshold for SNAP qualification, letting households with incomes up to 200 percent of the poverty level receive food stamps — among the highest in the nation.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
lunch
SNAP
food stamps
social welfare
florida department of children and families
Poverty
news

Schools Will Soon Have To Put In Writing If They 'Lunch Shame'

By editor Apr 17, 2017

Every day in this country students come to school without a way to pay for lunch. Right now it's up to the school to decide what happens next.

Since new legislation out of New Mexico on so-called lunch shaming made headlines, we've heard a lot about how schools react.

70 Mayors Reject Trump Food Stamp Proposal, Saying It Puts Kids At Risk

By Aug 22, 2019

The Trump administration's proposal to push millions of people out of the federal food stamp program would punish some of the country's neediest, including children, seniors and people with disabilities, according to mayors of 70 American cities who have sent a letter to an administrator for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

3 Million Could Lose Food Stamp Benefits Under Trump Administration Proposal

By Jul 23, 2019

The Trump administration wants to change the way states determine who qualifies for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 3 million people would lose their food assistance as a result.

The Invention of the American Meal

By , Bonnie Berman, & Paul Leary Nov 14, 2013
Terry Auspitz / dpchallenge.com

11/14/13 - Thursday's Topical Currents is a special Food & Dining edition with Linda Gassenheimer and food historian Abigail Carroll.  Carroll has written THREE SQUARES:  The Invention of the  American meal.