Nearly Every Major League Baseball Team Has Had A Coronavirus Test Come Back Positive

By 2 hours ago
  • Members of the San Diego Padres meet in the infield during baseball training last week at Petco Park in San Diego. Major League Baseball is taking steps to start the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    Members of the San Diego Padres meet in the infield during baseball training last week at Petco Park in San Diego. Major League Baseball is taking steps to start the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gregory Bull / AP
Originally published on July 10, 2020 5:52 pm

As Major League Baseball prepares to start its season, a massive set of coronavirus test results shows that 28 out of the league's 30 teams have had a player or staff member test positive.

So far, 71 players and 12 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, MLB announced Friday.

When teams convened for training camps at the beginning of the month, the league carried out intake screenings. Some 58 players and eight staff members tested positive. That's a rate of 1.8%, with more than 3,700 samples tested.

And since they arrived, players and staff have been retested multiple times each week. Thirteen additional players and four staff members were found to be infected.

The results highlight the challenges of launching a season amid a global pandemic. But Dr. Gary Green, MLB's medical director, said in an interview with MLB Network that league officials are encouraged by the results.

"It means that most of our players and staff did conform to social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding high-risk situations," Green said. "I'm actually kind of pleased it's as low as that."

He noted that the positivity rate of the league's tests is lower than the current seven-day U.S. national average, which as of early Friday was about 8.4%. The positivity rate of the MLB's intake and monitoring tests has been 0.7%.

MLB has converted a lab in Utah that it previously used for drug testing to handle the massive number of coronavirus tests. It has been running about 2,000 tests per day since it started a little over a week ago, Green said, and uses a method that analyzes players' saliva.

In addition to the testing requirements, MLB has unveiled extensive health and safety procedures — collected into a plan that is 113 pages long, as NPR's Tom Goldman reported.

Rules include physical distancing as much as possible and using personal equipment. And during games, spitting will not be allowed and players are threatened with immediate ejection if they come within 6 feet of an umpire or opponent during an argument.

"While testing is certainly important, it's only one part of the procedure. So I would consider testing as the icing on the cake," Green said. "Really, the whole league depends on the ability of each individual player to follow these guidelines."

Seattle Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop echoed that sentiment in an interview with Goldman, saying that team members are trying to police each other's behavior.

"I think the biggest problem is you could put in the greatest protocols ever, but if you don't have full compliance by every single guy and every single employee, it puts everyone at risk," Bishop said. "You don't want one of those serious cases [of COVID-19] to be part of our group."

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to start on July 23. It will be 60 games long – less than half as many games in a usual season.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
baseball
MLB
news

Related Content

Major League Baseball Cancels 2020 All-Star Game Because Of Coronavirus

By Jason Slotkin Jul 3, 2020

Major League Baseball is cancelling the 2020 All-Star game over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and restricting on mass gatherings, the league says.

MLB Owners Propose Opening Day In Early July

By May 12, 2020

Major League Baseball owners will submit a proposal to the players' union to start its 2020 season in July without fans.

If the proposal is approved by the baseball players' union, Opening Day would take place around July 4 weekend and spring training would start in early to mid-June.

Teams would play around 82 games in the regular season compared to the standard 162 games and would only play opponents in their own division or teams in the same geographic area. The proposal would also expand the playoff pool from 10 to 14 by adding a wild card match-up in each league.