‘Never In My Life Had I Seen This.’ Puerto Rico To Delay Primaries Amid Election Chaos

The elections commission in Puerto Rico suspended the primaries on the island on Sunday afternoon amid historic electoral chaos, after more than half the 110 precincts on the island did not receive voting materials and were forced to remain closed.

The agreement between the leadership of the main political parties in Puerto Rico ruled that the voting process will end “in those electoral precincts that opened their electoral briefcases.”

“On the other hand, [in] those electoral precincts where voting did not start at 1:45 p.m., the election will be suspended until next Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm.,” the agreement says.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald