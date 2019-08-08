New App Offers 24/7 Immediate Mental Health Counseling In Florida

By CATIE WEGMAN 1 hour ago
  • Nothing But Advice is the latest iPhone app to combat the mental health crisis, allowing Florida residents access to licensed counselors and therapists 24/7.
Elise Gates always gives her cell number to her patients. The Fort Lauderdale licensed mental health counselor knows that sometimes people can’t wait a week, or even an hour, to speak with someone when they’re in distress – it can be dangerous for that person and those around them.

That’s what prompted her to create Nothing But Advice, an app that provides an anonymous way for Florida residents to speak with a licensed mental health counselor through text, call or video chat anytime, any day, anywhere.

Available therapists make themselves “live” on the app, so users can see the list of professionals that are immediately accessible, view each counselor’s bio and choose who they want to converse with. A 20-minute session costs $40, and a 40-minute session costs $80. The app is free to download for iPhone and Android devices.

