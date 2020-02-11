Related Program: 
Sundial

New Bill Will Use Social Media To Find Gun Owners; Fort Lauderdale Sewage Spills; Sundial Book Club

By Maria Esquinca 18 minutes ago
  • For the past several months, the city of Fort Lauderdale has been struggling with sewer breaks, resulting in one of the largest sewage spills in South Florida.
    For the past several months, the city of Fort Lauderdale has been struggling with sewer breaks, resulting in one of the largest sewage spills in South Florida.
    Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel

On this Tuesday, Feb. 11, episode of Sundial:

New Bill Will Use Social Media To Find Gun Owners

A bill being considered this legislative session would allow police to arrest juveniles and charge them with misdemeanors if they post photos of themselves on social media with illegal firearms. The leading voice on the bill is state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Miami Democrat and former assistant state attorney. He filed the bill, which has garnered support from the Senate’s gun-rights supporters, and opposition from the NRA. In Florida, it’s against the law for anyone under age 18 to possess a firearm unless they’re hunting with an adult. Mary Ellen Klas, the Tallahassee bureau chief for the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times, has been reporting on the issue. She joins Sundial to discuss it further.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor on Sewage Pipe Breaks

For the past several months, the city of Fort Lauderdale has been struggling with sewer breaks, resulting in one of the largest sewage spills in South Florida. “The frequency of the sewage breaks is alarming. I’m not sure why that is,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis says on Sundial. Last weekend, there were two more water breaks. Residents received boil water notices and some have been exposed to raw sewage. Trantalis speaks to Sundial about efforts the city is taking to combat the issue.

Sundial Book Club: Cat Tale

The Sundial Book Club this month is reading “Cat Tale: The Wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther'' by Craig Pittman, a Tampa Bay Times environmental reporter. The book details how the Florida panther almost became extinct and features interviews with a few of the key figures who helped save the species from extinction. Pittman appeared Saturday at Books and Books in Coral Gables, where he joined Sundial to discuss the book. Here’s where you can join the Sundial Book Club.

Tags: 
Local News
news
Fort Lauderdale
policing
crime
Florida panther
Sundial Book Club

Related Content

Florida's 2020 Census, Fort Lauderdale's City Manager On Sewage Breaks & The BBC Arts Hour In Miami

By Jan 13, 2020
HANSI LO WANG / NPR

On this Monday, Jan. 13, episode of Sundial:

Florida’s 2020 Census Statewide Complete Count Committee

The U.S Census will be conducted from March to June 2020. To ensure Floridians are accurately reflected in the federal count, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Lieutenant Governor Jeantte Nuñez to lead Florida’s Complete Count Committee. 

Fort Lauderdale To Investigate Putting Brakes On Building Boom After Pipe Breaks

By Susannah Bryan / Sun Sentinel Feb 5, 2020
Michael Laughlin / South Florida Sun Sentinel

The building boom in full swing in Fort Lauderdale might just hit a wall as city leaders struggle to contain a never-ending series of sewer pipe breaks.

Critics of the city’s ongoing development spurt have been calling for a moratorium for years. Developers have been just as outspoken in opposing what they call a drastic measure that would have dire effects on the city’s tax base.

Hate Crimes Rare In Florida. But Only Because Many Police Fail To Report Them Accurately

By Jack Brook Nov 26, 2019
DANIEL A. VARELA / Miami Herald

A transgender woman gunned down in South Dade. Another burned to death in Clewiston. A third gender non-conforming person bound, beaten and dragged naked by car down the streets of Jacksonville.