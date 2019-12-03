New Express Bus Service Will Take Commuters From Sunrise To And From Miami On I-75, Palmetto

Residents in the City of Sunrise will soon be able to commute to and from Miami on a new express bus service.

The bus will travel on the I-75 express lanes and Palmetto Expressway between the BB&T Center and Miami Airport station. It’s a partnership between Broward County Transit and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), who’s providing the funding to pay for the service

Broward County commissioners unanimously approved the new route at a commission meeting Tuesday morning. The vote was bundled in with approving other items in the consent agenda.

According to a preliminary equity analysis that the commission considered, the goal of the new service is to, "link customers in the western portion of Broward County with access to employment, education and medical centers, and transit facilities at the [Miami Intermodal Center]".

Along the way, there will be an additional stop in Miami Gardens at the FDOT Park And Ride lot located on the Southwest corner of NW 186 St. and NW 73 Ave.

The express bus will run on during peak commuting hours on weekday mornings and afternoons, but not on weekends.

The new express bus service is expected to start on Jan.13, 2020.

Read More: This Broward County Bus Driver Finds Beauty In The Mundane; Then He Blogs About It

This is a map showing where the new route - Rout 115 - will travel: