New Express Bus Service Will Take Commuters From Sunrise To And From Miami On I-75, Palmetto

By 6 minutes ago
    Buses in Broward County like this one will take commuters down the new Palmetto Expressway express lanes starting in January. The county commission approved the new bus service at a meeting Tuesday.
    Katie Lepri / WLRN

Residents in the City of Sunrise will soon be able to commute to and from Miami on a new express bus service. 

The bus will travel on the I-75 express lanes and Palmetto Expressway between the BB&T Center and Miami Airport station. It’s a partnership between Broward County Transit and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), who’s providing the funding to pay for the service

Broward County commissioners unanimously approved the new route at a commission meeting Tuesday morning. The vote was bundled in with approving other items in the consent agenda. 

According to a preliminary equity analysis that the commission considered, the goal of the new service is to, "link customers in the western portion of Broward County with access to employment, education and medical centers, and transit facilities at the [Miami Intermodal Center]". 

Along the way, there will be an additional stop in Miami Gardens at the FDOT Park And Ride lot located on the Southwest corner of NW 186 St. and NW 73 Ave.  

The express bus will run on during peak commuting hours on weekday mornings and afternoons, but not on weekends. 

The new express bus service is expected to start on Jan.13, 2020.

This is a map showing where the new route - Rout 115 - will travel:

 

This is the map for the new express bus service from Sunrise to Miami, via the Palmetto Expressway and I-75 Express Lanes.
Credit Courtesy of Broward County Commission Agenda / WLRN

