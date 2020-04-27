New Zealand's coronavirus win; Advocates urge collecting patients' racial data; Animal Crossing gives gamers sense of normalcy

Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

New Zealand says that it has effectively stopped community transmission of the novel coronavirus. The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Jacenda Ardern, adopted swift lockdown, testing and contact-tracing measures before cases spiked. Some of the toughest restrictions will be lifted, but authorities caution against complacency. "We are opening up the economy, but we're not opening up people's social lives," Ardern said.

After recovering from the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned against lifting the UK's lockdown too early. Elsewhere, other countries are gradually easing restrictions as cases slow. Children in Spain played outside for the first time since lockdown. In Chile, the government is moving ahead with "immunity passports," despite warnings from the World Health Organization that there is no evidence that people who have had the novel coronavirus are protected from a second infection.

And: Pandemic security must be ‘top-line concern’ says former Amb. Power

Judge compares Hong Kong protesters to 'terrorists'

A Hong Kong tour guide who pleaded guilty to stabbing three anti-government protesters last year gleaned sympathy from a judge during sentencing, who referred to the man as a "victim" of anti-government protesters. The judge compared demonstraters to terrorists and an "army," raising concerns from pro-democracy activists. Meanwhile, China continues its crackdown on the semi-autonomous city.

And as the Trump administration pushes its “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign on Iran to limit nuclear activities, China-Iran relations have warmed, and Iran has become increasingly reliant on the Asian country.

Also: To pressure Iran, Pompeo turns to the deal Trump renounced

And: He found one of Stalin’s mass graves. Now he’s in jail.

Alarm as countries fail to collect racial data of coronavirus patients

While anyone can get the coronavirus, there appear to be dramatic racial disparities in who dies from the disease. Health advocates say there may be a rare opportunity to understand racial disparities on a vast scale. But few governments are taking that opportunity. “We can't fix a problem that we refuse to acknowledge,” one advocate said.

And: In Mocrocco, where homosexuality is a crime, dozens have been outed in a way that would be criminal in most Western societies.

Also: The Netherlands to immigrants: Speak Dutch

'It felt like a war zone': Coronavirus tears through Canada nursing homes

Sarah Gardiner, a registered nurse for 35 years, has seen a lot of people die. But nothing prepared her for the weekend in late March when the novel coronavirus started taking the lives of residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in tiny Bobcaygeon, Ontario.

In about two weeks’ time, 29 residents and one volunteer caregiver had died. That’s nearly half the number of people who lived at Pinecrest. The cluster of COVID-19 deaths is one of the biggest outbreaks in Canada — and was an early sign of what was to come in similar facilities around the world.

And: CES convention may have spread coronavirus throughout the US — and world

Amid pandemic, Animal Crossing gamers create dreamy ‘islands,’ travel and mingle with friendly (and really cute) animal neighbors

As the coronavirus continues to upend the lives of people around the world, many are using the simulation game Animal Crossing to live out experiences and routines disrupted by the pandemic — and for a sense of normalcy and connection. The game allows players to visit one another’s islands, which is particularly appealing during these times of travel restrictions and social distancing.

Morning meme

No excessive social distancing for sentences in Microsoft Word.

Microsoft Word now flags 2 spaces after a period as an error. The one-spacers have won the great space debate! The change is rolling out at the moment. Details and debate here: https://t.co/AexUt2aLcq pic.twitter.com/FkhaViBJfz — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 24, 2020

In case you missed itListen: Nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus in Canada

North of the US border in Canada, long-term care facilities for the elderly have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus. And, two Harvard University medical students are leading an initiative to raise awareness about COVID-19 and to debunk myths that are spreading in communities in South Asia and the Middle East. Also, as the pandemic continues to upend the lives of people around the world, many are using the simulation game Animal Crossing to find a sense of normalcy and connection.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS





From The World ©2019