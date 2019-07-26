News Internships At WLRN

Your South Florida public radio station is on the hunt for fall interns. Interested? Here's the deal:

WLRN Public Media offers interns significant professional experience in a supportive environment. These are not coffee-making internships. Here are only some of the stories our interns have produced recently.

If selected, you'll get to work with some of the most innovative, most passionate (and fun) professionals in the industry, and receive helpful career guidance throughout your experience. Follow your future colleagues on Twitter to start.

Up to three part-time internship slots are available. Internships last 12 weeks, and each intern will receive a stipend.

DIGITAL, BROADCAST AND SHOW PRODUCTION

Interns at WLRN are trusted with the responsibilities of general assignment reporters or producers. You will be encouraged and expected to brainstorm and execute story ideas across multiple platforms. You will pitch your own ideas, do background research, arrange and conduct interviews with sources, write and produce stories for air on the radio and publication online through various media.

During your time here, you can experience digital news reporting and storytelling (using interactive tools to enhance audio packages, writing news and feature stories for the web, engaging diverse audiences through social media, producing live coverage in concert with broadcast programs, audio recording and editing); audio-first news reporting and storytelling (field recording, interview techniques, narrative story development, writing for the ear, digital audio editing software); and public affairs program production.

WLRN offers interns the ability to learn how to run a news website for a large-market public radio station, while exercising innovative storytelling techniques. Our broadcast news operation offers interns the chance to understand the business from the ground up and hone in on the craft of audio storytelling. The public affairs programs (Sundial, The Florida Roundup, The South Florida Roundup, The Sunshine Economy) offer interns an opportunity to pitch segments, book guests and conceive and execute audience engagement projects.

Feedback and support are given through staff mentorships and strategic coaching. By working with staff reporters and editors, and attending workshops in the newsroom, interns develop professional journalistic skills and receive career training and advice.

REQUIREMENTS

- Solid understanding of journalism

- Demonstrated interest in pursuing journalism professionally

- Interest in the news, writing and multimedia storytelling

- Familiarity with WLRN Public Media

- Familiarity with AP Style and ability to meet deadlines

- Two professional references

- Your own, reliable transportation

PREFERRED SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS

- Experience with audio, photo, video editing or web design/programming

- Familiarity with public media journalistic values

TO APPLY

Please submit a cover letter, resume, two professional references and three samples of your journalistic work (these can be audio, web, print or multimedia reporting projects) to applications@wlrnnews.org.

Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West, and we are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast radio and multimedia news operation producing 24 newscasts Monday through Friday for WLRN 91.3 FM, 101.9 FM in Palm Beach County and WKWM 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, and digital content for WLRN.org. We produce daily spot news stories and longer features on local policy issues and on topics including education, the environment and immigration.