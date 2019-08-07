Next In Key West's Environmental Agenda: To Be Free Of Single-Use Plastics

By 1 hour ago
  • From left, Dolly Garlo, Robert Keeley and Kathy Miklossy dressed up as 'bag monsters' to express their support for a ban of single-use plastics in Key West.
    Nancy Klingener / WLRN

In the last few months, Key West has banned the sale of chemical sunscreens and the use of styrofoam and some pesticides on city property. Now the city is taking on single-use plastics.

Tuesday evening, Key West officially set a goal to be free of single-use plastics. That includes bags, straws and utensils.

Shawn Martin, chair of the Keys chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, says the group does frequent cleanups on the beaches and shallow water around the island.

"No matter how often we do cleanups, we find that we are always collecting several hundred pounds of trash in just a few hours' time," Martin said. "Most of that being single-use plastic straws, plastic cups, bags."

The measure won unanimous support from the Key West City Commission. Many of the people who spoke in support live in other parts of the Keys and say they hope the same idea will be taken up throughout the island chain.

Victoria Cassar, a plastic marine debris artist from Tavernier, spoke in favor of the resolution banning single-use plastic.
Credit Nancy Klingener / WLRN News

"This is not just polluting our environment of our island, of the beauty of why people come here," Martin said. 

Key West commissioners told city attorneys to come up with an ordinance that would ban single-use plastics, while also taking into account the legal challenges based on state laws that pre-empt local governments from such actions.

Coral Gables, Bal Harbour, Surfside and Fort Lauderdale have all taken aim at different kinds of plastics, ranging from straws or bags to all single-use plastics.

plastic ban
environment
Florida Keys
Key West
news
Local News

DeSantis Vetoes Bill On Plastic Straw Bans

By editor May 13, 2019

In his first veto, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday rejected a bill that would have blocked local governments from banning plastic straws.

Dolphin Dies With Bellyfull Of Plastic As Lawmakers Move To Pre-Empt Plastics Ban

By May 1, 2019

The death of a baby dolphin over the weekend off Fort Myers Beach may have been caused by plastic that filled its stomach. The news comes at the same time moves by cities to ban single-use plastics may be killed by state lawmakers.

New Law Will Keep Hallandale Beachgoers From Sipping Out Of Straws On The Sand

By Aug 1, 2018
plastic straws
Fairywren/Flickr Creative Commons

Updated August 2, 2018, 11 a.m.

An ordinance banning the sale and distribution of plastic straws in Hallandale Beach as well as their use on the public beach passed with a unanimous vote of five to zero at the Wednesday night city commission meeting, which spilled over into early  Thursday morning. 

It is expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Bal Harbour Bans All Single-Use Plastics Amid Preemption Bills In Florida Legislature

By & Apr 26, 2019

A Miami city is banning all single-use plastics. It’s one of the most comprehensive legislation of its kind in the state of Florida.

The village of Bal Harbour recently passed an ordinance that prohibits places like restaurants and hotels from using, selling or distributing plastics, like straws and shopping bags.

The move comes as the state Legislature is considering preemption bills that would prevent local governments from establishing these kinds of bans.

Key West Approves Ban On Sale Of Sunscreens Believed To Harm Coral

By Feb 6, 2019
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Key West has become the first place in the mainland U.S. to ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals that have been found in some studies to harm corals.

"There are thousands and thousands of various alternative sunscreens that can be used. But we only have one reef," said Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, one of the sponsors of the ordinance.

It won final approval by a 6-1 vote Tuesday night.