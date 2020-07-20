NFL Players Blitz Social Media To Voice Virus Concerns Before Training Camps Start

By 53 minutes ago
  • Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs, shown here during a game in February, is one of the players speaking out on Twitter about NFL safety protocols.
    Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs, shown here during a game in February, is one of the players speaking out on Twitter about NFL safety protocols.
    Focus On Sport / Getty Images
Originally published on July 20, 2020 11:26 am

A number of prominent NFL players took to social media to raise concerns about the league's coronavirus safety protocols as teams prepare to open for training camps in the coming days.

The NFL and the player's union are still negotiating the details of the league's protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Players used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay in a coordinated social media blitz Sunday. It included marquee names such as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love," Mahomes tweeted.

Wilson, who is married to singer Ciara, cited his wife's pregnancy as his reason for wanting clarity in how the league will handle the safety of players and their families.

"I am concerned," Wilson wrote on Twitter.

"My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones."

Watt tweeted a list of issues he said are still unclear about the testing of players.

"We still do not know if there will be daily testing, every other day testing, etc," Watt wrote. "We still do not know how a positive Covid test will be handled in regards to others in close contact (in the huddle, directly engaged with, etc.)."

Watt also pointed out that the NFL can mandate players report to training camp regardless of whether players' questions or concerns are answered. He added that "if players do not show up on time, they can be fined or considered in breach of contract."

Rookies for the Texans and the Chiefs are slated to report to training camp on Monday. These two teams are scheduled to kick off the NFL season with a match-up on Sept. 10.

The NFL has said repeatedly that its goal is to play a full season beginning in the fall.

The players voiced their concerns on social media shortly after the NFL announced that teams would hold full training camps, with veterans due to report on July 28, according to NFL.com.

According to an internal memo, rookies for other teams are scheduled to report Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Quarterback and players who are injured are scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday.

Pelissero also reported Monday that talks between the NFL and the players' union, the NFLPA, are ongoing. One sticking point is how many preseason games will be played ahead of the start of the regular season.

"So it now appears likely the NFL will have either on preseason game or none in 2020. Focus continues to be on playing a regular full season and postseason," he said on Twitter Monday.

Players are lobbying to have a 45-day acclimation period to help prevent injuries, The Associated Press reported, as the league attempts to start its preseason regimen. The wire service added that there are still unanswered questions about what protections might be in place for players who want to opt out of the season because of coronavirus concerns.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
sports
NFL
news

Related Content

NFL Announces New Rules To Tackle Lack Of Diversity In Its Coaching, Executive Ranks

By May 20, 2020

The NFL announced an expansion of its rules guiding how clubs consider minority candidates for top coaching positions and front office jobs Tuesday, describing the changes as "wide-sweeping workplace reforms."

This comes the same day that the NFL is allowing teams to reopen their practice facilities, so long as certain health regulations are met and they're allowed to do so in their areas. League facilities have been shuttered for nearly two months out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Pro Sports Are Returning. Their COVID-19 Testing Is Top Notch, But Is It Ethical?

By Jul 17, 2020

Florida continues to see record coronavirus cases and, at the same time, delays in getting test results.

But that's not the case for NBA and Major League Soccer athletes playing in the Orlando area. Their season restarts have included frequent and quick COVID-19 testing.

The discrepancy is raising ethical questions about the process.

Not helpful, and potentially dangerous

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, including opening the state early, in the beginning of May.

NCAA President Warns 'The Data Point In The Wrong Direction' For Fall College Sports

By Jul 17, 2020

The NCAA released new guidelines on Thursday for colleges and universities looking to resume sports in the fall. The big message: The outlook is getting worse, not better.