No More Encore In This Haunted Theater

Monday 8pm MISS FISHER'S MURDER MYSTERIES - Crime/Drama - Phyrne Fisher's is a glamorous woman of the 1920's who fights crime with her pearl handles pistol and dagger sharp wit.

IN THIS EPISODE: Ruddy Gore - Twenty years after an actress commits suicide, her ghost comes back to haunt the theater. That night the curtain rises on Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddigore and one of the players dies on stage. Phryne has taken on difficult cases before, but has never one quite like this. Alongside her inquiries at the theater, Phryne finds reasons to visit Chinatown, both to investigate the illicit opium trade and to meet the gorgeous Lin Chung.