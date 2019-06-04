North Miami Cop Who Shot At Autistic Man Rejects Plea Deal, Heads To Second Trial

By David Ovalle 39 minutes ago
  • Screenshot of video showing the moment before Charles Kinsey was shot.
The North Miami police officer accused of recklessly shooting at an autistic man holding a toy truck won’t be taking a plea deal.

Officer Jonathon Aledda, who wounded the autistic man’s unarmed caretaker in the controversial July 2016 shooting, on Monday rejected a proposed deal that called for no jail time, one year of probation and giving up his law-enforcement credential.

After Aledda rejected the plea deal, lawyers began picking a jury for the officer’s second trial. Jury selection should take most of the week.

