North Miami Cop Who Shot At Autistic Man Rejects Plea Deal, Heads To Second Trial

The North Miami police officer accused of recklessly shooting at an autistic man holding a toy truck won’t be taking a plea deal.

Officer Jonathon Aledda, who wounded the autistic man’s unarmed caretaker in the controversial July 2016 shooting, on Monday rejected a proposed deal that called for no jail time, one year of probation and giving up his law-enforcement credential.

After Aledda rejected the plea deal, lawyers began picking a jury for the officer’s second trial. Jury selection should take most of the week.

