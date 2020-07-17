North Miami Passes Citizen Investigative Board To Oversee Complaints Against Police

The city of North Miami passed an ordinance Tuesday establishing a citizen investigative board on a 3-2 vote. The board will investigate complaints against the police department brought by North Miami residents.

Vice Mayor Alix Desulme first introduced the proposal at the June 9 council meeting amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“This is definitely a little peace of mind,” Desulme told the Miami Herald. “I do think these are positive things, and I think history will judge us on that later.”

