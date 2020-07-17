North Miami Passes Citizen Investigative Board To Oversee Complaints Against Police

By Mayra Lora & Aaron Leibowitz / Miami Herald 1 hour ago
  • North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme first proposed the investigative board on June 9, 2020.
    North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme first proposed the investigative board on June 9, 2020.
    Charles Trainor, Jr.

The city of North Miami passed an ordinance Tuesday establishing a citizen investigative board on a 3-2 vote. The board will investigate complaints against the police department brought by North Miami residents.

Vice Mayor Alix Desulme first introduced the proposal at the June 9 council meeting amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“This is definitely a little peace of mind,” Desulme told the Miami Herald. “I do think these are positive things, and I think history will judge us on that later.”

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.