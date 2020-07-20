By The Numbers: County Unemployment Rates

TALLAHASSEE --- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released June unemployment figures. Here are the jobless rates for each county:
--- Osceola County: 22.9 percent
--- Orange County: 17.2 percent
--- Lake County: 14.3 percent
--- Polk County: 14.1 percent
--- Broward County: 11.8 percent
--- Miami-Dade County: 11.5 percent
--- Hendry County: 10.9 percent
--- Palm Beach County: 10.4 percent
--- Seminole County: 10.3 percent
--- Citrus County: 10.2 percent
--- Hernando County: 10.2 percent
--- St. Lucie County: 10.0 percent
--- Monroe County: 9.9 percent
--- Lee County: 9.8 percent
--- Collier County: 9.7 percent
--- Flagler County: 9.7 percent
--- Indian River County: 9.7 percent
--- Sumter County: 9.7 percent
--- Volusia County: 9.7 percent
--- Charlotte County: 9.4 percent
--- Pasco County: 9.4 percent
--- Putnam County: 9.3 percent
--- Highlands County: 9.2 percent
--- Hillsborough County: 9.1 percent
--- Pinellas County: 9.0 percent
--- Sarasota County: 8.8 percent
--- Duval County: 8.6 percent
--- Manatee County: 8.6 percent
--- Brevard County: 8.5 percent
--- Hardee County: 8.5 percent
--- Marion County: 8.5 percent
--- Hamilton County: 8.1 percent
--- Martin County: 8.0 percent
--- Escambia County: 7.9 percent
--- Gadsden County: 7.6 percent
--- Glades County: 7.5 percent
--- Levy County: 7.5 percent
--- Nassau County: 7.4 percent
--- Leon County: 7.2 percent
--- Bay County: 7.1 percent
--- Jackson County: 7.1 percent
--- Taylor County: 7.1 percent
--- Walton County: 7.1 percent
--- Columbia County: 7.0 percent
--- Gulf County: 7.0 percent
--- Okeechobee County: 7.0 percent
--- St. Johns County: 7.0 percent
--- Suwannee County: 7.0 percent
--- Washington County: 7.0 percent
--- Dixie County: 6.9 percent
--- Madison County: 6.9 percent
--- Bradford County: 6.8 percent
--- Clay County: 6.8 percent
--- Jefferson County: 6.8 percent
--- Alachua County: 6.7 percent
--- Holmes County: 6.7 percent
--- Calhoun County: 6.6 percent
--- Franklin County: 6.5 percent
--- Santa Rosa County: 6.5 percent
--- Okaloosa County: 6.4 percent
--- Baker County: 6.2 percent
--- Liberty County: 6.1 percent
--- DeSoto County: 5.9 percent
--- Gilchrist County: 5.9 percent
--- Wakulla County: 5.9 percent
--- Union County: 5.6 percent
--- Lafayette County: 4.9 percent
NOTE: County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted. A 10.4 percent statewide unemployment rate announced Friday was seasonally adjusted.
SOURCE: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity