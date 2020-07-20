By The Numbers: County Unemployment Rates

TALLAHASSEE --- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released June unemployment figures. Here are the jobless rates for each county:

--- Osceola County: 22.9 percent

--- Orange County: 17.2 percent

--- Lake County: 14.3 percent

--- Polk County: 14.1 percent

--- Broward County: 11.8 percent

--- Miami-Dade County: 11.5 percent

--- Hendry County: 10.9 percent

--- Palm Beach County: 10.4 percent

--- Seminole County: 10.3 percent

--- Citrus County: 10.2 percent

--- Hernando County: 10.2 percent

--- St. Lucie County: 10.0 percent

--- Monroe County: 9.9 percent

--- Lee County: 9.8 percent

--- Collier County: 9.7 percent

--- Flagler County: 9.7 percent

--- Indian River County: 9.7 percent

--- Sumter County: 9.7 percent

--- Volusia County: 9.7 percent

--- Charlotte County: 9.4 percent

--- Pasco County: 9.4 percent

--- Putnam County: 9.3 percent

--- Highlands County: 9.2 percent

--- Hillsborough County: 9.1 percent

--- Pinellas County: 9.0 percent

--- Sarasota County: 8.8 percent

--- Duval County: 8.6 percent

--- Manatee County: 8.6 percent

--- Brevard County: 8.5 percent

--- Hardee County: 8.5 percent

--- Marion County: 8.5 percent

--- Hamilton County: 8.1 percent

--- Martin County: 8.0 percent

--- Escambia County: 7.9 percent

--- Gadsden County: 7.6 percent

--- Glades County: 7.5 percent

--- Levy County: 7.5 percent

--- Nassau County: 7.4 percent

--- Leon County: 7.2 percent

--- Bay County: 7.1 percent

--- Jackson County: 7.1 percent

--- Taylor County: 7.1 percent

--- Walton County: 7.1 percent

--- Columbia County: 7.0 percent

--- Gulf County: 7.0 percent

--- Okeechobee County: 7.0 percent

--- St. Johns County: 7.0 percent

--- Suwannee County: 7.0 percent

--- Washington County: 7.0 percent

--- Dixie County: 6.9 percent

--- Madison County: 6.9 percent

--- Bradford County: 6.8 percent

--- Clay County: 6.8 percent

--- Jefferson County: 6.8 percent

--- Alachua County: 6.7 percent

--- Holmes County: 6.7 percent

--- Calhoun County: 6.6 percent

--- Franklin County: 6.5 percent

--- Santa Rosa County: 6.5 percent

--- Okaloosa County: 6.4 percent

--- Baker County: 6.2 percent

--- Liberty County: 6.1 percent

--- DeSoto County: 5.9 percent

--- Gilchrist County: 5.9 percent

--- Wakulla County: 5.9 percent

--- Union County: 5.6 percent

--- Lafayette County: 4.9 percent

NOTE: County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted. A 10.4 percent statewide unemployment rate announced Friday was seasonally adjusted.

SOURCE: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity