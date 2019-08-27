'Oh Florida!' Author Explores Weird And Wacky Stuff

When it comes to the home of the weird and the wacky, Tampa Bay Times journalist and author Craig Pittman is quick to call out its name.



In fact, it’s in the title of his New York Times best-seller: Oh Florida!

Pittman’s book is full of the odd people, places, animals and events that often land the Sunshine State in national headlines.

He talked about some of his favorites this Tuesday on WJCT’s First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross.

“I was filling in on the police beat one day and ended up writing a story about a woman who hit her boyfriend over the head with a New Orleans Saints commemorative lawn gnome. We’re the only state that has — our list of government jobs includes mermaids. The Weeki Watchee Mermaids. They work for the state. They’re using taxpayer dollars for waterproof lipstick and shell bras,” said Pittman.

He will be at the Main Jacksonville Public Library this Saturday afternoon to talk about his book and his sometimes goofy home state.

Listen to the full interview with Pittman on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

