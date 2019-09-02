Palm Beach And Broward Airports Close, Health Facilites Evacuated As Dorian Approaches

  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
    Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
    MIAMI HERALD

Updated on September 2, 2019 2:39 p.m. 

First sustained tropical storm winds were registered in South Florida at 12:59 p.m. According to the National Weather Service Miami-South Florida, sustained winds of 40 mph with a gust up to 48 mph were registered on Monday at Juno Beach Pier.

Health facilities evacuated

Governor Ron DeSantis said 72 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been evacuated before Hurricane Dorian.

Some Florida hospitals have been evacuated.

“These include Advent Health in New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Cape Canaveral in Brevard, Cleveland Clinic South in Martin County, Port St. Lucy Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Palm Beach, Stewart Sebastian River Medical Center in Indian River, and Halifax Psychiatric Center North in Volusia,” DeSantis said.

The governor asked healthcare workers to keep updating emergency information into the state’s system.

“If you’re involved with the healthcare facility, continue inputting your emergency updates into our emergency status system. It includes generator, utility information evacuation status, emergency contact,” he said.

From WMFE, in Orlando

Airports closed

Airports in Palm Beach and Broward counties will close by noon Monday as category 5 Hurricane Dorian moves towards South Florida. 

The storm's maximum sustained winds of up to 165 mph are forcing Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to close today at noon “until further notice.”

Palm Beach International airport is also closed.

That leaves Miami International as the only major airport open in South Florida.

WEATHER: Storm track, hourly outlooks, 7-day forecasts and weather alerts

Tri-Rail trains will also be suspending service Monday-- officials haven't said when trains will resume running.

Mandatory evacuation orders were also issued yesterday for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Brevard counties.

Florida has also suspended tolls on major highways, including Florida's Turnpike, Alligator Alley and the Sawgrass Expressway.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian
hurricane season
fort lauderdale airport
Miami airport
transit
news
florida hurricanes
hurricane
Local News

