Palm Beach County Elections Office May Have Been Infected With Ransomware In 2016

A ransomware attack may have hit the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office in 2016, corrupting some of the agency’s data. Whatever happened apparently wasn’t reported to the state or federal officials at the time and is only now becoming public — more than three years later.

The attack — as described Wednesday by employees in the elections office — produced moments of panic. It also prompted rushed action to isolate and minimize the damage in the Elections Office server room. And several days of work for some employees was lost.

The incident was detailed Wednesday by Wendy Sartory Link, who was appointed supervisor of elections in January 2019. She said she didn’t learn about it until the information technology director she’d inherited left the office late last year and she questioned an office information technology specialist who she’s since named IT director.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.