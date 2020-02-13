Palm Beach County Elections Office May Have Been Infected With Ransomware In 2016

By Anthony Man / Sun Sentinel 1 minute ago
  • Wendy Sartory Link, the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, right, demonstrates voting machines on Feb. 4, 2020, in West Palm Beach.
    Wendy Sartory Link, the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, right, demonstrates voting machines on Feb. 4, 2020, in West Palm Beach.
    Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel

A ransomware attack may have hit the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office in 2016, corrupting some of the agency’s data. Whatever happened apparently wasn’t reported to the state or federal officials at the time and is only now becoming public — more than three years later.

The attack — as described Wednesday by employees in the elections office — produced moments of panic. It also prompted rushed action to isolate and minimize the damage in the Elections Office server room. And several days of work for some employees was lost.

The incident was detailed Wednesday by Wendy Sartory Link, who was appointed supervisor of elections in January 2019. She said she didn’t learn about it until the information technology director she’d inherited left the office late last year and she questioned an office information technology specialist who she’s since named IT director.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
election security

Related Content

DeSantis Commits Florida To Participating In National Voter Registration Network

By Mary Ellen Klas Aug 22, 2019
MIKE STOCKER / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s voter registration data will be cross-checked against information from 28 other states for the first time starting next year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday, promising increased accuracy of the state’s voter rolls.

During an appearance with election officials at the Orange County supervisor of elections office in Orlando, DeSantis said Florida will join the nonpartisan Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a bipartisan cooperative working to improve the accuracy of America’s voter rolls.

Proposal Could Allow Unaffiliated Voters To Participate In Florida Primaries

By Sophia Cai Aug 2, 2019
Carolos Osorio / AP

This week, 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls debated the issues—and each other. Under Florida’s ‘closed’ primary system, only registered Democrats can vote for any of them during the primary election next March. But that could change in future primary seasons. 

The Florida Supreme Court is reviewing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow all registered voters in Florida—including the 3.2 million who are unaffiliated—to cast ballots in a primary election.

 

Governor Gives Back Election Security Money

By Jun 17, 2019

Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis essentially reversed his predecessors’ actions by giving back $2.3 million  to elections supervisors to spend on cyber security. The money was left over from a $19 million grant the federal government gave the state prior to the 2018 primary election.