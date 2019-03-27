Palm Beach County Judge Clears Jupiter Security Firm In Pulse Nightclub Shooting

By Jane Musgrave 15 minutes ago
  • Forty nine people died at The Pulse on the night of June 12, 2016.
    Lannis Waters / Palm Beach Post

Even though a Jupiter security company provided Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen with firearms training, it can’t be blamed for his deadly 2016 rampage that left 49 people dead, a Palm Beach County judge has ruled.

While expressing sympathy for those who lost loved ones and for the more than 50 people who were wounded when Mateen opened fire in the crowded Orlando nightspot, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele said G4S Secure Solutions had nothing to do with the attack.

“The unspeakable criminal conduct carried out by Mateen was wholly unrelated to, and independent of his employment with (G4S),” Hafele wrote in an order throwing out four lawsuits filed against the subsidiary of a British-based company that describes itself as one of the largest private security firms in the world.

“Mateen was not working for (G4S) at the time of the shooting and (G4S) had no relationship, legal or otherwise, with the plaintiffs or their decedents,” Hafele wrote in an 11-page decision signed on March 15. “These allegations, therefore, do not survive scrutiny.”

