Palm Beach County Under Tropical Storm Watch From Major Hurricane Dorian

By Ray Hawthorne 38 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Watches have been posted in advance of Hurricane Dorian, which is slowly moving closer to the state.

Dorian remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with top sustained winds of 150 mph as of the 5 pm Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center. Seasonably warm ocean temperatures and light wind shear — both of which are normally needed for intense hurricanes — are expected to fuel the storm for several more days.

A significant change in the weather pattern that is steering Dorian is likely to keep the worst of the hurricane just offshore the Florida east coast. However, the hurricane is large enough and Dorian may come close enough to spread tropical storm force winds to portions of southeast and east-central Florida.

Tropical storm force winds extend about 105 miles from the center, and National Hurricane Center forecasters say that could expand. For these reasons, the center issued Tropical Storm Watches from Deerfield Beach in Broward county to Sebastien Inlet near the Brevard/Indian River county line. High surf and rip currents are expected this weekend into early next week, regardless of the exact track of Dorian.

As of the 5 p.m. Saturday advisory, Palm Beach County could be looking at 20-30 mile an hour winds, with gusts to 50 miles an hour and storm surge up to 2 feet.

Rainfall in that area was forecast at 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts. 

A ridge of high pressure that is steering the Dorian is forecast to keep pushing it westward this weekend toward the northwestern Bahamas. The ridge; however, is now forecast to be much weaker by Monday, which will cause it to slow or stall just offshore of Florida Monday. A turn toward the north is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, in the general direction of the Carolinas.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to reach parts of South Florida and the Space Coast on Monday, gradually spreading toward Daytona Beach and the First Coast on Tuesday. Hurricane force winds are becoming less likely and should stay offshore.

Coastal flooding is likely, regardless of how close Dorian gets to the state. The new moon is causing high astronomical tides during the times of high tide. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued Coastal Flood Advisories. Tidal departures may reach 1 to 2 feet above normal this weekend.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center says 2 to 5 inches of rain may still fall along portions of the east coast, but these amounts may change depending on exactly how close the storm gets.

Copyright 2019 WUFT 89.1. To see more, visit WUFT 89.1.

Tags: 
hurricane Dorian
florida hurricanes
weather
extreme weather
news

Related Content

Hurricane Dorian's Path Shifts Towards Carolinas, Could Avoid Direct Hit On Florida

By Shannon Van Sant 5 hours ago

Updated at 4:55 p.m. ET

Hurricane Dorian's projected path shifted east on Saturday, increasing the likelihood that the storm will make landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas. And while Florida may now avoid a direct hit, the Category 4 hurricane could still bring a dangerous storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

What Is The Difference Between A Hurricane Watch And A Hurricane Warning?

By Rebekah Entralgo Sep 6, 2017
Associated Press

  This story was updated on August 31, 2019. 

With the whole state on alert from Hurricane Dorian, it is important to know common hurricane terminology. The most important, and yet confusing, of which is the difference between a hurricane watch and warning.

In the simplest terms, if you are living in a county under a hurricane warning, you can expect hurricane conditions to affect your area. Whereas, if your county is under a hurricane watch, hurricane conditions are possible.