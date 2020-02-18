Related Program: 
Palm Beach County's Election Concerns, The Future Of Abortion Laws In Colombia & Anna In The Tropics

  • The full cast of 'Ana in the Tropics' gather around and reads a book.
On this Tuesday, Feb. 18, episode of Sundial:

Palm Beach County’s Election Concerns

Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections Wendy Link told the Palm Beach Post last week that the county was targeted in a “ransomware” attack weeks before the 2016 presidential election. 

The county continues to face deep scrutiny after the problems it faced in the 2018 midterms and voters grow more concerned as the Florida primaries are less than a month away. Post reporter Hannah Morse joins Sundial to talk about the attack.

The future of abortion laws in Colombia

A decision in Colombia could have a big effect on abortion rights in Latin America. The Colombian Constitutional Court is set to make a landmark ruling this week that could put a total ban on abortion. Currently, abortion is only legal in Colombia if a woman is raped, if the fetus is malformed or if the mother’s life is at risk. WLRN’s Americas Correspondent Tim Padgett explains the historical behind this decision and what it could mean for the region. 

Read more: Colombia's Upcoming Abortion Ruling Could Have A Big Impact On Latin America

The play ‘Anna in the Tropics’

The revised Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Anna in the Tropics” tells the story of Cuban immigrants in Key West seeking political freedom and jobs in the island's growing cigar industry during the late 19th century.

At that time, Key West held the title as the cigar making capital of the world. The play was originally written about the cigar rollers out of Ybor City in Tampa, but this new adaptation of the show moves the setting from Tampa to Key West. 

Nayem Cardenas-Lopez, a Brooklyn-based actor, plays the role of Marela in the production and joins Sundial to share more.

