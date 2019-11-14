Pam Bondi's New Role, South Florida Janitor Wages Report & Voice Assistant Smart Speakers

On this Thursday, Nov. 14, episode of Sundial WLRN's Danny Rivero guest hosts for Luis Hernandez:

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s New Role

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi was recently given a role coordinating the White House's response to the impeachment hearings. Bondi has years of experience on television as a regular guest on CNN and Fox News while working as the Hillsborough County State Attorney and the State of Florida's attorney office. Lawrence Mower, a reporter for the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times, joins Sundial to talk about why Bondi was chosen as the public face in Florida for president Donald Trump.

Read more: Pam Bondi Joining White House Staff To Help With Impeachment Inquiry

Listen to today's full show.

South Florida Janitor Wages Report

According to a new report called, "Sweeping in Change: South Florida Janitors Unite for Responsibility in the Commercial Realestate Industry," South Florida janitors are some of the lowest paid in the state, making on average $8.50 an hour. Helene O’Brien is the Florida Director of Services Employees International Union (SEIU), a union focused on organizing workers to fight for their rights. The SEIU commissioned the report that was conducted by the University of California Los Angeles’ Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. O'Brien joins Sundial to talk about the findings and share what she has heard from janitor workers in Miami.

Is Alexa listening to your conversations?

The Hallandale Beach Police Department is trying to access critical information to a crime using data from a voice assistant recorder. Back in July, Adam Reechard Crespo got into a fight with his girlfriend Silvia Galvo. Galvo was fatally stabbed during the incident and now Crespo is on trial for murder. Law enforcement believes an Amazon Echo Dot, sitting in the couple’s bedroom, may have recordings that could be useful for the investigation. Michael Froomkin, a University of Miami law professor joins Sundial to discuss privacy concerns connected to smart speakers and home devices.