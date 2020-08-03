The Pandemic Upended This Homestead Teen's Senior Year Now It's Upended His Politics

Life has turned around for Jacob Cuenca ever since the pandemic hit. He was winding up his senior year of high school when everything happened.

JACOB: like literally like everything was fine, you know, is it going at school, like, worrying about, like my math test and I sit and wait like there's no school for, like, three months, you know, like we had no prom night, no senior brunches.Jacob started the election cycle as a Republican. I first met him the same day he registered to vote, in March. But now he’s not completely sold on either ticket. JACOB: I think Joe Biden and Trump are both pretty bad people, like, you know. But like if I had to choose a lesser evil it would be Joe Biden. NAOMI: I think it's pretty sad. Jacob’s mother Naomi feels the same way. She’s Mexican American, leans left, and isn’t impressed with any of the candidates in the race. For her it’s almost like an existential moment for democracy. NAOMI -- We should have good quality candidates that you can say, wow we can get behind that person. I don’t feel like that for any of them to tell you the truth. Bernie Sanders, yeah I felt it 100 percent that should have been the person. Why they picked Joe Biden? Shhhh. I don’t know. Out of touch. But so is Trump. [Laughs] So I think it’s a really sad time for us in the United States when it comes to politics. She says she still doesn’t know which way she’s going to vote. Jacob’s Cuban-American father is a conservative Trump supporter, and Naomi says it always makes for interesting conversations in the Cuenca household. NAOMI: He’ll disagree with me or I’ll disagree and we have our opinions and we talk. But I listen to what he has to say. He listens to me as well. Same with the kids. When they inform me of something that maybe I was wrong with, didn't know correctly. They will correct me. So ‘ okay let me do my research and look about it. So, we all take it in stride. Naomi is worried about her son and the world he’s coming into as a college student. High unemployment, social unrest. Jacob is worried too. He lives in Homestead, just south of Miami -- a region that’s emerged as one of the top hotspots for COVID-19. The fallout from the pandemic is already impacting his college plans. He got a full ride to attend the University of Denver in Colorado, but now he’s decided to push it back a semester and hopefully start class next January. JACOB: I was actually really looking forward to a new city, new environment, new people. And actually going to class because I was really wanted to study what I was going to study, which is just forensic psychology. And then now like like it's just like everything's like online and like the tuition and like is a quarantine rooms for, like, people now. Like if you get infected over there. Since he’d be coming from Florida, he’d have to quarantine for two weeks before starting classes -- on his own dime. His mom Naomi says the family can’t afford that. Jacob hasn’t been able to find a summer job, and so he finds himself with a lot of time on his hands. JACOB: I’ve been contemplating the world and what’s been going on right now. And some of the things he’s thinking about are what he calls the failures of the Trump Administration. And also the Democrats too. Take the protests that swept the country after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As Jacob puts it, Trump completely “fumbled the ball.” JACOB: Their response has been more to instigate it than try to quell the looters and the rioters, you know. Trump’s response to it has been so bad -- I don’t know what it is. Both sides, too because Democrats are just trying to be like kissing everyone’s ass and like holding hands and singing Kumbaya and they think that’s gonna solve every problem, like alright. More and more, Jacob Cuenca sees himself aligning with an idea that’s become popular on the Left that came out of the Black Lives Matter protests. JACOB: I do think people can like do better without the police and defunding them. I think they should defund the police and put it all into education and make universities and stuff like that for free. I really do think that. As a soon to be college student, shifting money from the police to other things -- like jobs programs and higher education -- [he says] that’s a call to action he can get behind.