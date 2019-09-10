A Parade Of Tropical Systems Remain Out In The Atlantic; One Increases Our Weekend Rain Chances

By BRETT CLARKSON & DOUG PHILLIPS 51 minutes ago
  • National Hurricane Center

We’ve reached the statistical peak of the hurricane season, with Tuesday marking the day a tropical cyclone was most likely to be in the Atlantic. And there has been no shortage of activity — with the presence of Tropical Storm Gabrielle and a few other systems.

The regenerated Tropical Storm Gabrielle was spinning far out in the Atlantic, more than 700 miles west of the Azores, zipping northward at about 25 mph on Tuesday. But Gabrielle, weakening over cooler waters, was expected to diminish to an extratropical cyclone later today.

Closer to South Florida, but still far away in the eastern Atlantic, was a system of disorganized clouds and showers that were moving west-northwest in the general direction of the Bahamas. This so-called Disturbance 2 was being met by strong upper-level winds, which were expected to inhibit its development over the next couple of days.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
hurricane season
Hurricane Dorian
tropical storm
Bahamas
National Hurricane Center
news

