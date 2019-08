Boil-water notice issued for Lauderhill areas.

A boil-water notice was issued Sunday evening for parts of Lauderhill after Florida Power & Light Co. broke a water main.

Covered by the notice are the following areas: 2351-2551 NW 41st Avenue, 26th Street from State Road 7 to Northwest 42nd Avenue, and 2439-2701 State Road 7.

