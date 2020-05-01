Passengers Must Wear Masks On Major Airlines To Cut Spread Of Coronavirus

By 38 minutes ago
  • Travelers at Beijing Daxing Airport wear face masks on Thursday to avert the spread of the coronavirus.
    Travelers at Beijing Daxing Airport wear face masks on Thursday to avert the spread of the coronavirus.
    Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on April 30, 2020 8:57 pm

The three largest U.S. airlines will begin to require passengers to wear face coverings or masks on flights to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

American, Delta and United Airlines join JetBlue and Frontier in taking the action amid growing pressure from Congress and their own employees.

Flight attendants having been calling on their airlines and the federal government to require face coverings or masks on passengers since the pandemic began, and in recent weeks, some Democratic lawmakers have been urging the same, ramping up pressure on the Trump administration and the airlines to do more to protect travelers and employees from COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said it expects airlines to follow CDC recommendations that everyone wear face coverings when in public, but the regulatory agency has stopped short of requiring them.

Some airlines already require crew members to wear masks, and in addition to now requiring passengers to do the same, some airlines are blocking out middle seats, spacing out passengers during boarding and taking other steps to ensure social distancing on flights. They've stepped up their cleaning and disinfecting of airplane cabins, as well.

JetBlue was the first U.S. airline to require passengers to wear face masks, effective on Monday, May 4. Delta and United will make masks mandatory on Monday, too. Frontier's requirement goes into effect May 8, and American will require passengers to wear masks as of May 11.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
travel
airlines
air travel
air safety
Coronavirus
COVID-19
news

Related Content

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Feds Should Consider Domestic Travel In Coronavirus Response

By Mar 14, 2020
OCTAVIO JONES / AP

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that the Trump administration should consider domestic flights in the ongoing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Florida, where dozens of cases have been discovered.

Public Health Experts Question Trump's Ban On Most Travelers From Europe

By Mar 13, 2020

President Trump Thursday defended his new policy that, for 30 days, will bar most travelers arriving to the U.S. from much of Europe. Trump says coronavirus cases from the continent have been seeding outbreaks in the United States. The travel ban, he says, will save American lives.

Travel Restrictions Spread As Coronavirus Pandemic Widens

By Mar 12, 2020

As the cases of known coronavirus infections multiply worldwide, restrictions are increasing on international travel as well.

Trump Suspends All Travel From Europe For 30 Days To Combat COVID-19

By Mar 11, 2020

Updated at 12:34 a.m. ET Thursday

President Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from European countries to the United States, beginning on Friday at midnight, in a bid "to keep new cases" of coronavirus "from entering our shores."

The restrictions, he said late Wednesday, do not apply to travelers from the United Kingdom.