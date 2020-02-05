A Patient At Hollywood Memorial Regional Tested For Coronavirus. The Public Remains In The Dark

By CINDY KRISCHER GOODMAN / Sun Sentinel 35 seconds ago
  • Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood has tested a patient for coronavirus, according to reports, although there are no confirmed cases of the virus at the hospital.
    Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel

A potential case of coronavirus disrupted emergency operations at a Hollywood hospital on Friday, but nearly a week later, the Florida health department won’t confirm even that a person was tested.

The incident appeared significant: hospital workers told at least one fire-rescue department not to bring anyone to Memorial Regional Hospital’s emergency room, and another department was told to wear masks.

Health departments across the nation are divided on whether to inform the public when they are testing people who may be infected, and Florida has taken the side of withholding that information from the public.

