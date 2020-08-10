To Pay For New Problems, Keys Look To Old Solution: A Toll On U.S. 1

By 26 minutes ago
  • The toll booth on the Overseas Highway in Islamorada, circa 1940.
    The toll booth on the Overseas Highway in Islamorada, circa 1940.
    Monroe County Public Library

The Keys are facing some big bills to deal with rising seas. So the Monroe County Commission is looking — again — at an old idea to address these new challenges: putting a toll on the Overseas Highway.

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

It's an idea that repeatedly comes up, in a place that gets almost 70 visitors for every resident each year.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers, who has placed an item for discussion on the agenda for the Aug. 19 County Commission meeting, says she hopes it could raise "millions and millions of dollars."

That could help Monroe County pay for raising roads, buying out homes and hardening the infrastructure on public buildings — all big-ticket measures the county is looking at as sea levels rise.

In 2017, the County Commission approved a resolution asking for a feasibility study on a toll. Carruthers says she's bringing the issue back up because she doesn't know if the state has done anything about that request, which came a few months before Hurricane Irma hit the Keys.

There was a toll on the road in the Keys from the 1930s until 1954. And there is still a toll on Card Sound Road, which connects the mainland and North Key Largo.

Tags: 
Overseas Highway
Florida Keys
transportation
news
Local News
climate change
sea level rise

Related Content

Stories From The Overseas Highway

By Meredith Porte Aug 16, 2013

Experience the stunning beauty of the Florida Keys and meet a colorful cast of off-beat characters in this half-hour documentary about an unforgettable road trip on “the highway that goes to sea.” Filmmaker Tim Long  heads off the mainland down US Highway One from Key Largo to Key West in search of the people who personify the Florida Keys’ unique, funky, laid-back island culture.

State Starts Looking At Replacing Last Drawbridge On The Overseas Highway

By Apr 23, 2019
flkeysnews.com

On the Overseas Highway in the Keys, there's only one drawbridge left. And its end may be nearing.

The Century-Old Bridge That's More Than Just A Transportation Route

By Sep 10, 2018
Monroe County Public Library

The old Seven Mile Bridge, right off the Overseas Highway in the Keys, hasn't been open to regular traffic since 1982. Now, part of the old bridge is getting a $38 million restoration.

Monroe Commissioners Ask State To Look Into Monorail

By Nov 17, 2015
Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Service

  It's been 80 years since you could travel the Florida Keys by rail. But Monroe County wants to look into bringing it back, as a monorail or light rail system.

The Monroe County Commission Tuesday approved a resolution asking the state Department of Transportation to to conduct a feasibility study on the project.