PBSO Investigation, Drone Hospitals, Marketplace Morning Report & Who Is The Mother Of Miami?

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered on Tuesday an investigation into the actions of Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the former Palm Beach state attorney in handling the case of sex offender and county millionare Jeffrey Epstein. The state criminal probe will be led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and will investigate how the sheriff handled the work release program for Epstein, who is now in New York jail charged with underage sex trafficking case. State Senator Lauren Book, D-Plantation, joined Sundial. She was one of the first to request the Florida governor and the FDLE to begin an internal investigation.

A Miami architecture firm has designed a hospital that could help in the aftermath of hurricanes and other large scale disaster by using drones. Eduardo Egea, an architect for the firm Leo A Daly, imagined hospital facilities where drones bring supplies such as medicine and food to patients. He came up with the idea after observing how difficult it was to get supplies to the Puerto Rican victims of Hurricane Maria. Egea joined Sundial to discuss how he came up with the idea and if South Florida will see hospitals like this in the near future.

Millions of listeners across the U.S. start their mornings with the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily newscast about the most important economic stories of the day. Nicole Childers is the Executive Producer of the show. She’s worked with Dianne Sawyer at ABC News, World News Tonight with Peter Jennings and has won many journalism awards. She also has passion as a DJ in Los Angeles. Childers joined Sundial to talk about their process for selecting stories and shaping the content people hear everyday.

Who is the real mother of Miami? Julia Tuttle has long been recognized as the “Mother of Miami” - the only woman to found a major city in the United States- but she might have to share that distinction with another famous Miami resident. WLRN’s engagement producer Katie Lepri spent several months speaking with historians to learn the roles of both Mary Brickell and Julia Tuttle in the making of the city of Miami. Lepri and Miami historian Paul George joined Sundial.