In Pembroke Pines, People Gather To Promote Unity After New Zealand Shooting

By 5 minutes ago
  • New Zealand Shooting
    Judge Norman Hemming, center, leads Pembroke Pines City Commissioners and a crowd in prayer Wednesday night.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

There was no singing, or chanting inside of the Pembroke Pines City Center. Instead, a small crowd of about 50 people gathered to pray together.  

City officials in Pembroke Pines hosted a vigil Wednesday night for people to come and honor the lives lost in the New Zealand tragedy.

 


Nearly one week ago, the island in the Pacific experienced the worst mass shooting in its modern history. Fifty people died after a gunman opened fire in a terrorist attack on worshippers in two mosques in the city of Christchurch. 

"If you believe that we can demonstrate love to the entire world, even as far away as New Zealand, won't you put your hands in the hand of the person next to you?" Federal Judge Norman Hemming asked the crowd. 

Hemming led the interfaith vigil not in his capacity as a judge but in his role as a reverend for the Cooper City Church of God. 

Men, women and children grabbed onto each other, and held candles as Jewish, Christian and Muslim faith leaders talked about being more kind, and more unified. 

"What we really need at this time is for people to join together - all of us as residents throughout Broward County, realizing that we're all really just one," Hemming said. 

Read More: New Zealand Mosque Shooting: Prime Minister Promises Gun Law Reform

Muhammed Islam also got up to speak at the vigil. He lives in Pembroke Pines and attends the Darul Uloom Institute, one of two mosques in the city. He said, the entire South Florida Muslim Community is hurting for the victims. 

"There is a large Muslim community here in Pembroke Pines," Islam said. "Even if it wasn't against Muslims, if it was, you know, one the attacks on humanity that took place - we all did mourn and we all did feel it."

Other interfaith vigils commemorating the victims in New Zealand have already taken place at mosques  in Sunrise and Miami Gardens.

"It's so warming and welcoming for the community of the Muslims to know that every one in other churches - whether they be Christian or Jewish or whatever faith they are - they are standing with us in solidarity," Islam said. 

