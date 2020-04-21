People With Or Without COVID-19 Symptoms Can Get Tested At New Drive-Through Belle Glade Site

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County has expanded COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people in the Belle Glade communities. Tuesday, by appointment only, residents of any age can use the new drive-through testing lane. A walk-up option begins Wednesday.

Health Care spokesperson Robin Kish announced, in a press release, that the drive-through lane at C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center can handle up to 150 patients a day. For asymptomatic patients, she recommends using just the drive-through option, cautioning the risk of contracting COVID-19 in waiting areas.

People without cars in the Glades communities can use the Palm Tran bus service, which stops in front of the hospital.

For appointments: 561-642-1000

Location: C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center, 39200 Hooker Hwy., Belle Glade