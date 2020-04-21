People With Or Without COVID-19 Symptoms Can Get Tested At New Drive-Through Belle Glade Site

By Wilkine Brutus 3 hours ago
  • The C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic is located at Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade.
    Health Care District of Palm Beach County

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County has expanded COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people in the Belle Glade communities. Tuesday, by appointment only, residents of any age can use the new drive-through testing lane. A walk-up option begins Wednesday.

Health Care spokesperson Robin Kish announced, in a press release, that the drive-through lane at C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center can handle up to 150 patients a day. For asymptomatic patients, she recommends using just the drive-through option, cautioning the risk of contracting COVID-19 in waiting areas.

People without cars in the Glades communities can use the Palm Tran bus service, which stops in front of the hospital.

For appointments: 561-642-1000

Location: C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center, 39200 Hooker Hwy., Belle Glade

