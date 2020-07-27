Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Pete Kronowitt By Michael Stock • 39 minutes ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music ShareTweetEmail Pete Kronowitt is a singer-songwriter and activist who is politically involved. Listen Listening... / 23:24 Pete Kronowitt is a singer-songwriter and activist who is politically involved Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Vincent Raffard By Michael Stock • Jul 15, 2020 June 21, 2020 Vincent Raffard of The French Horn Collective is interviewed by Michael Stock Listen Listening... / 17:21 Michael Stock interviews Vincent Raffard, member of The French Horn Collective