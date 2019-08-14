Philadelphia Police Officers Reported Wounded In Gunbattle With Barricaded Shooter

Updated at 7:55 p.m. ET

Six Philadelphia police officers have been shot and others wounded in a gunbattle with a barricaded person in an incident that authorities describe as "active and ongoing." The wounds are described by a police spokesman as non-life-threatening.

A seventh officer was injured in a car crash while rushing to the scene, according to NPR member station WHYY.

The incident is reported to be in the Nicetown-Tioga section of North Philadelphia.

Multiple news organizations say the incident began as a narcotics unit was serving a warrant.

The incident started at about 4:35 p.m. local time, according to the local CBS affiliate. The incident appears to be at a stalemate.

"Officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter; imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries," according to tweet by a member of the police public affairs unit.

Another tweet urged the public to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll point only to the best information we have at the time.

