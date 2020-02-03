Pipe-break City: Fort Lauderdale Works To Fix Three Broken Pipes Today

Fort Lauderdale, a city with water and sewer lines old enough to crack and crumble, was dealing with a trifecta of pipe breaks on Monday.

One: There’s a water main break on the beach that likely happened about 10 p.m. Sunday when a 16-inch pipe broke in front of the Jackson Tower condo at 100 South Birch Road. There’s no boil-water order yet for the residents, hotels and businesses affected by the water main break, but that could change later today, City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said.

Two: There’s also a sewage spill over in the Harbor Beach neighborhood caused by a 6-inch pipe that broke before 8 a.m. Monday. Crews were able to quickly contain the leak, although sewage has spilled into swales. The good news: It hasn’t slimed the roads.

Three: The sewer pipe under the Middle River that broke on Thursday still has a leak.

