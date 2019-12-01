Planning A Drive Along The Overseas Highway? Leave Some Extra Time

By 31 minutes ago
  • One of the projects scheduled to start Monday runs from Boca Chica Key, shown here, to Big Pine.
    One of the projects scheduled to start Monday runs from Boca Chica Key, shown here, to Big Pine.
    Mark Hedden / markhedden.com

Driving down the Overseas Highway is always a challenge during the busy season: the cooler months. And it's about to get even trickier, with two major construction projects scheduled to start the week of Dec. 2.

One project will stretch from Marathon to Islamorada and is scheduled to take about a year and half. Crews will be repairing washouts along the side of the road and repairing shoulders and bike paths. It's the result of Hurricane Irma, which hit the Keys more than two years ago.

The other project is in the Lower Keys, from Boca Chica to Big Pine. It will focus on shorelines and the roadside fence on Big Pine that keeps Key deer from getting hit by cars. It's expected to take nine months. 

Between the two projects, the roadwork is budgeted at more than $10 million.

Tags: 
Overseas Highway
transportation
Florida Keys
news
Local News

Related Content

Residents Worry Bridge Repairs May Cause Future Commuting Nightmare For Key West

By Mar 27, 2019
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Anyone who has ever driven to or from Key West has crossed the Cow Key Bridge. It's the only road on or off of the island.

Now the state says the bridge's decks and beams need to be replaced on the two spans (one outgoing, one incoming) that connect Key West with the rest of the world.

Stories From The Overseas Highway

By Meredith Porte Aug 16, 2013

Experience the stunning beauty of the Florida Keys and meet a colorful cast of off-beat characters in this half-hour documentary about an unforgettable road trip on “the highway that goes to sea.” Filmmaker Tim Long  heads off the mainland down US Highway One from Key Largo to Key West in search of the people who personify the Florida Keys’ unique, funky, laid-back island culture.

Keys Lead State In Deaths From Traffic Accidents, Suicides

By Nov 6, 2019
Courtesy of Monroe County Fl

Monroe County led the state last year in the rate of deaths by motor vehicle accidents and suicides.

That's according to the annual report from the Medical Examiners Commission. It tracks autopsies and causes of death throughout Florida.

Bouncing Back After Irma: Keys Tourism Sets New Revenue Record

By Nov 22, 2019
Bob Krist / Florida Keys News Bureau

After Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys in September 2017, the island chain saw a drop in visitors. Now the primary industry in the Keys is back — and it's booming.