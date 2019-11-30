Possibility Of Female Deacons Gives Some Catholics Hope

Elsie McGrath is an unlikely renegade.

For much of her life, the 81-year-old tried to avoid confrontation and follow the rules.

But that changed in 2007, when she became an ordained priest — and in doing so, broke one of the most fundamental rules in Roman Catholicism.

"This was definitely not part of the plan," McGrath said, of her ordination. "This was what the spirit within me was leading me to."

She was excommunicated along with fellow priest Rose Marie Hudson and Bishop Patricia Fresen, who ordained the two at a synagogue in St. Louis.

Only men are allowed to join the Roman Catholic clergy, but proponents of women's ordination are hopeful that may change. During a Vatican summit in October, Pope Francis said he would explore the possibility of female deacons, a class of ministry allowed to oversee weddings and baptisms but not consecrate the Communion wafer and wine.

The early church

A key part of the debate centers on whether women were ordained in the early days of the church.

In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul refers to Phoebe as a "deacon in the church" — but the Rev. David Meconi said there's no evidence she was actually ordained.

"The word deacon can mean simply servant, one who lays down his or her life for others in terms of whatever service is at hand," said Meconi, a professor of theology at Saint Louis University.

There are many roles open to women in the Catholic Church today, said Meconi, including campus chaplain and Eucharistic minister. (Eucharistic ministers serve Communion but do not consecrate the bread and wine themselves.) Still, he believes restricting ordination to men is an essential part of the faith.

"We do belong to a religion in which God himself chose to become a man, not a woman," Meconi said. "We believe that as God, he didn't participate in any kind of misogyny when he picked those Twelve Apostles. That's a divine free act."

Many women who describe themselves as Catholic are already working in ministry — without permission from the church. Currently more than 200 women are priests and deacons in the U.S., according to the Roman Catholic Women Priests association.

Despite her excommunication, McGrath continues to lead what she calls an "inclusive Roman Catholic congregation" in St. Louis.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis doesn't officially recognize the congregation, which meets once a week in a Unitarian Church.

"Our choice is to remain in the church and effect change from the bottom up, because that's the only way change ever happens anywhere," McGrath said.

Faithful dissenters

Some Catholic women, like Marie Andrews, say they won't pursue ordination unless the Vatican officially changes the rules.

"My calling is to remain and to be steadfast and know that no changes ever happened without people pushing for them, even when things are not what we would like them to be," Andrews said.

She grew up Catholic, the only daughter in a family of six boys.

"The saying was always, 'Oh, with all these boys, surely one of them will be a priest,'" she said. "I am the only one who has consistently wanted to be a priest."

As an officially sanctioned Eucharistic minister, Andrews delivers Communion to homebound seniors in St. Louis. She carries a small wooden cross wrapped in a white handkerchief and a wafer of bread consecrated by a priest.

For Mary Bohley, 93, Andrews' visits are a blessing and a lifeline to the outside world. After praying together, Bohley hugs her and presses a chocolate bar into her hand.

"I can depend on her every single week," Bohley said. "She's my connection to the parish."

Andrews is hopeful that the Roman Catholic Church will eventually accept female clergy, whether deacon or priest. But when it comes to a timeline, her attitude is matter-of-fact.

"It reminds me of other things that took a long time in the church to change," she said. "The church used to support slavery and believe the Earth was the center of the universe," she said.

"I would like to see change faster, but I can be patient."

: 11/30/19 In the audio of this story, as in a previous Web version, we incorrectly say that deacons are not allowed to offer Communion. Deacons may not consecrate the Communion wafer and wine but they may offer Communion.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Holidays can mean a lot of leftovers, but excess food is an issue around the year. It's estimated that the amount of food wasted each year in the United States could fill the tallest skyscraper in Chicago more than 40 times.

As part of a collaboration with the PBS NewsHour, NPR's Allison Aubrey reports on ideas to tackle the food waste problem, including an initiative in Massachusetts where farmers are using wasted food to create green energy.

ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: At a time when 30 to 40% of all the food that's produced never makes it to our mouths, some grocery chains are doing their part to cut back on waste. At the Whole Foods in Shrewsbury, Mass., there's a system in place to make sure none of the surplus is tossed in the trash.

KAREN FRANCZYK: We do have items that we can't sell, either because they're spoiled, items that are bruised.

AUBREY: That's Whole Foods' Karen Franczyk. She's taken us to the back of the store where an industrial masher called Grind2Energy gobbles up everything that would be wasted.

FRANCZYK: And you can imagine, there's everything from bones - we put whole fish in there, vegetables. You can have dry items like rice or grains.

AUBREY: There are watermelon rinds and wilted greens. Whole Foods donates the surplus food that it can, but there's a lot left over. And the grinder turns all these bits into a slurry.

FRANCZYK: So it really becomes kind of a liquefied food waste.

AUBREY: From here it's loaded into the tank of a truck. And you ready for this? It will be used to make electricity.

FRANCZYK: There's no question it's better than putting it in the trash.

AUBREY: When food is left to rot in a landfill, it releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. A recent report from the United Nations finds that up to 10% of all human-made greenhouse gas emissions are linked to food waste. But there are workarounds to prevent this from happening. A company called Vanguard Renewables has installed systems on five dairy farms in Massachusetts to capture all this methane. One of them is in the town of Deerfield.

PETER MELNIK: So my name is Peter Melnik, and I'm a fourth generation dairy farmer.

AUBREY: On the day we visit, he shows us what is basically a mini power plant on his farm.

MELNIK: Behind us is an anaerobic digester that makes methane that we turn into electricity.

AUBREY: In addition to all that food waste from Whole Foods, he gets truckfuls (ph) of whey from a Cabot Creamery as well as waste from a local brewery and a juice plant.

MELNIK: We presently take in about a 100 ton, which is about three tractor-trailer loads every day.

AUBREY: In the digester tank, he mixes all of this together with his cow manure, which cooks at about 105 degrees. And as the methane is released, it rises to the top of a bubble-shaped dome.

MELNIK: We capture the gas in that bubble, and then we suck it into a big motor. It's about the size of your car. And that engine runs on methane instead of diesel or gasoline. And that in turn is turning a big generator, which is then creating 1 megawatt of electricity.

AUBREY: This powers all of his farm and home and much more.

MELNIK: We only use about 10% of what we make, and the rest gets fed onto the grid. And it's almost enough to do 1,500 homes.

AUBREY: He says times are tough for dairy farmers, so this gives him a new stream of revenue. And he says it's good for the environment, preventing the release of methane into the atmosphere.

MELNIK: The digester has just been a really - a home run for us. It's made us more sustainable environmentally, but also economically as well.

AUBREY: The CEO of Vanguard Renewables, John Hanselman, says he hopes to expand the operation.

JOHN HANSELMAN: There is more than enough food waste in Massachusetts to feed all of our five digesters plus many more.

AUBREY: Massachusetts passed a law that prohibits big food manufacturers and businesses from sending their organic waste to landfills, and this has created an incentive for them to participate in the waste-to-energy initiative. But Hanselman says his hope is that this concept will spread. He points to Europe, where there are thousands of anaerobic digesters.

HANSELMAN: Food waste recycling through anaerobic digestion could be done in every part of the country. There is literally nowhere where you couldn't do this.

AUBREY: The company is currently building an anaerobic digester on a farm in Vermont. And the gas produced there will be piped to Middlebury College, which will help the college reduce its carbon footprint. Allison Aubrey, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.