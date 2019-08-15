Power And Control: Broward Conference Addresses Societal Violence

By 10 minutes ago
  • "Society Gone Mad" was the title of the third annual Broward County Crome Commission conference on societal violence.
    "Society Gone Mad" was the title of the third annual Broward County Crome Commission conference on societal violence.
    Sammy Mack / WLRN

The Broward County Crime Commission held its third annual conference addressing societal violence in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The conference—provocatively called "Society Gone Mad"—offered a series of panels reflecting the more violent themes in our current news cycle: workplace homicide and assault, shootings at places of worship, intimate partner violence, sex trafficking of children, road rage and more. Local experts were asked to identify underlying causes of these crimes, and opportunities to prevent them.

"We're not an agency that's going to dictate policy; we want everyone to come together and figure out what's the best policy that they can pursue," said James DePelisi, chairman and CEO of the Commission.

The crowd of more than 300 people included representatives from law enforcement, state attorney's offices, social service agencies and the general public. The event was held at Long Key Natural Area and Nature Center. Between sessions, Bridget Schneiderman, president of the Broward Victim's Rights Coalition, encouraged participants to visit the park's memorial dedicated to victims of crime—a swirling stone-and-concrete sculpture set against ancient oak trees and native palms.

"We're obviously here to stop victimization," said Schneiderman, reminding the audience of what was at stake in all the day's discussions. 

To that end, several conversations identified imbalances of power and control as central to the relationship between perpetrators of crimes and the people they harm—be it intimate partner violence or human trafficking.

"I would posit that all conflict is about identity," offered Dr. Judith McKay during a panel on Stand Your Ground laws. McKay is a social scientist at Nova Southeastern University who studies conflict resolution. She explained that in her line of work, she's observed that a person's perception of their own agency and identity has a strong relationship to how they respond to conflict. The driver who pulls a gun after getting cut off, for example, sees his car as an extension of himself—and the whole incident as a personal threat.

The balance of power and control emerged as themes in discussions of crime prevention, too. In a conversation about mass shootings at places of worship, panelists described the power faith leaders and congregants have to protect themselves—like adding extra security personnel, safety technology in the buildings themselves, and active shooter plans. Though, as one security consultant pointed out, religious leaders struggle to make these choices while keeping their sanctuaries welcoming spaces.

"It's a sad thing, it's a horrible thing, to put this on people," said Ari Shapira with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, violent crime rates in Florida have dropped to a third of what they were in 1990. Shapira and other participants talked about the importance of preparing for the worst and weighing risks without succumbing to paranoia.

"I still swim in the ocean even if I know there are sharks there," said Shapira.

Tags: 
news
Local News
crime
crime prevention
violence
domestic violence
mass shootings
sex trafficking
Road Rage

Related Content

'Screwball' Documentary Explores Miami's Connection To MLB's Steroid Scandal

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

A film now streaming on Netflix explores the massive steroids scandal that rocked Major League Baseball and its deep roots in Miami.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie Testifies To Compliance Issues At Stoneman Douglas Commission

By 4 hours ago
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

This story was updated at 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Confusion and disorganization continue to surround 29 charter schools in Broward County, over what plans they have in place for security beyond this first week of school. 

What's Next For The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission

By 2 hours ago
Wilfredo Lee / AP Photo

 

More than a year and a half after the tragedy in Parkland, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Public Safety Commission is still putting together recommendations to increase school security.

Homestead Detention Center For Immigrant Children Expected To Reopen As Soon As October

By MONIQUE O. MADAN 12 hours ago
AL DIAZ / MIAMI HERALD

The Homestead detention center for unaccompanied immigrant children is expected to begin accepting kids again as early as October or November, federal government sources say, even though it officially shut down less than two weeks ago.

Sources close to the operation told the Miami Herald the federal government is anticipating an influx of children at the border some time in October.

A Sewer Pipe Cracked In The Oleta River. It's Just The Latest Woe For Miami's Dirty Waterways

By Aug 14, 2019
Miami-Dade County

Over the weekend, a crack surfaced in a 55-year-old underground sewer pipe in Miami's Oleta River.

The small crack is less than two square inches in diameter and has so far spewed about a half million gallons of raw sewage. But the flow will continue as workers race to install a bypass pipe on the aging line - work they expect to complete by Thursday night.

While less severe than originally suspected when a kayacker discovered the leak Sunday, the spill is drawing attention to a worsening problem across Miami-Dade County: polluted waterways.