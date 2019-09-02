Power Companies Ready To Deploy For Dorian Assistance

Energy companies in Florida have begun preparations to assist with an emergency response as millions could lose power during Hurricane Dorian.



According to Florida Power & Light, nearly 16,000 workers – including out-of-state utilities and contractors – are available to assist over 24 staging sites and be deployed to assist areas hard-hit by the powerful Category 5 storm.

"We will likely see significant destruction that could require extended restoration efforts and may require crews to rebuild parts of our energy grid – a labor-intensive task that could be measured in weeks, not days," FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said in a news release. "We're better prepared for hurricanes now than any time in FPL's history, but no electric company is hurricane-proof.

"That said, we're committed to restoring power safely and as quickly as possible for our customers."

FPL warns that a large part of its service could experience numerous and "potentially prolonged" power outages, especially if debris caused by Dorian's strong winds hamper restoration efforts.



FL Customers: Hurricane #Dorian is a dangerous Cat 5 storm that could bring storm surge, flash flooding, and strong winds. Significant power outages are expected. Nearly 6,500 are in place to support restoration. Prepare now to save time later. https://t.co/VxhS27XgLJ pic.twitter.com/WvUpCZ5CFX— Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 2, 2019

In addition, Duke Energy says it has 6,500 crews are gathered in Florida and ready to respond.

During a Tuesday news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said almost 28,000 linemen, tree crews, and support personnel across the state are ready to respond to power outages.

To report power outages:

Duke Energy: Call 800-419-6356 or text OUT to 57801

FPL: Call 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243)

TECO: Call 877-588-1010 or text OUT to 35069

Lakeland Electric: (863) 834-4248

