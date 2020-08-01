Related Program: 
A Word On Food

Preserves

By 1 hour ago
  • Saints Preserve Us!
    Saints Preserve Us!

PRESERVED LEMONS

© 2016 All Rights Reserved by Norman & Janet Van Aken, “My Florida Kitchen”

Preserved Lemons are a great pantry and can be used for many things. Try some minced into mayo for a brighter version of it.

Yield: 6 Cups of total yield, but less of the actual usable rind.                            

6 lemons, scrubbed, patted dry

1 Cup kosher salt

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 bay leaves, broken

1 – ½ Cups freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

3 Tablespoons XVOO

Cut the blossom and stem ends off the lemons and cut them into wedges.

Toss the lemons and salt, crushed red pepper and bay leaves together in a large bowl.

Transfer them to a mason jar.

Pour the lemon juice over the cut lemons and seasonings and add the olive oil.  Cover tightly.

Let the jar strand in the kitchen for at least a week, shaking it once every day.

When the time is up remove the lids. If any scum came to the surface discard it. Put in clean containers.

Now refrigerate them.  They will improve.

Rinse them of the salt before using them. It is only the rinds that we use.

2.24.16

Norman Van Aken
A Word On Food

Gnocchi

By Jul 18, 2020

GNOCCHI

Norman Van Aken © Copyright, All Rights Reserved

1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and boiled in salted water

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

1 egg lightly beaten

About 1 Cup all-purpose flour

1 ounce freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Put the potatoes into a bowl, and season with salt and pepper.  Put through a ricer or mash with a potato masher.  Now set aside and let cool. 

Elotes Asados

By Jul 11, 2020

ELOTES ASADOS

Norman Van Aken ©, All Rights Reserved

For a simpler preparation you can use store bought mayo but the addition of a spoonful or pureed chipotles en adobo (out of can from the store) are a nice, smoky-spicy addition.

Yield: This makes enough for 8 ears of corn

For the mayonnaise:

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 Cup canola or grapeseed oil

½ Cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Full Moon Fish Sandwiches

By Jun 30, 2020

FULL MOON FISH SANDWICH, ‘FULL MOON SALOON’ Norman and Justin Van Aken © All rights reserved. “My Key West Kitchen" No sandwich in the history of Key West was consumed by more drunks on premise than this one. No sandwich saved more people from a certain, potentially lethal, hangover. Essentially it is a fresh as can be fish sandwich but smothered in cheese and mushrooms. This bar from whence the sandwich was wrought survived during the most ‘party til you drop’ years of a very substantial partying town.