PRESERVED LEMONS

© 2016 All Rights Reserved by Norman & Janet Van Aken, “My Florida Kitchen”

Preserved Lemons are a great pantry and can be used for many things. Try some minced into mayo for a brighter version of it.

Yield: 6 Cups of total yield, but less of the actual usable rind.

6 lemons, scrubbed, patted dry

1 Cup kosher salt

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 bay leaves, broken

1 – ½ Cups freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

3 Tablespoons XVOO

Cut the blossom and stem ends off the lemons and cut them into wedges.

Toss the lemons and salt, crushed red pepper and bay leaves together in a large bowl.

Transfer them to a mason jar.

Pour the lemon juice over the cut lemons and seasonings and add the olive oil. Cover tightly.

Let the jar strand in the kitchen for at least a week, shaking it once every day.

When the time is up remove the lids. If any scum came to the surface discard it. Put in clean containers.

Now refrigerate them. They will improve.

Rinse them of the salt before using them. It is only the rinds that we use.

