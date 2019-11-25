President Trump Rallies Tuesday In South Florida

President Donald Trump will take another step toward becoming a full-time #FloridaMan with a “homecoming” rally Tuesday in Sunrise.

In late September, the president and First Lady Melania Trump officially "relocated" their residence from New York to the Sunshine State, where Trump has long owned property in Palm Beach County.

Since his 2016 election, the president has continued to frequent his Mar-a-Lago estate, which he’s dubbed the “Winter White House.”

Announcing the Tuesday rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Trump campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner said last week the president “looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians.”

“Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet,” Glassner said in a prepared statement.

Florida Democrats, however, are planning to greet the president with a huge prop designed to irk the Republican leader and his fans.

The Democrats raised nearly $4,000 through gofundme.com to cover the $3,700 to bring the notorious “Trump Baby” balloon to South Florida in what might be considered their version of an un-welcome wagon. The extra money will go to provide security for the event, according to a post on the website by organizer Craig Smith.

The Democrats’ crowdsourcing appeal said they are holding their own rally “to show him he wasn't really invited in the first place and that hate has no place in Florida.”

Trump’s rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Broward County arena, which holds 19,000 people.

