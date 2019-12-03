Public Broadcasting Shakeup: Miami-Dade Schools Considers New Nonprofit To Run WLRN

By Colleen Wright 1 hour ago
  • The Miami-Dade County School Board is searching for a new nonprofit to manage WLRN.
    Miami Herald

The Miami-Dade County school district is considering awarding the management of WLRN, home to South Florida’s sole public radio news station, to South Florida PBS. The move would consolidate all of the region’s public broadcasting under one entity.

South Florida PBS, which operates public television stations WPBT2 in Miami-Dade and WXEL TV42 in Palm Beach County, edged out Friends of WLRN, the station’s current fundraising arm, in a competitive bid to manage WLRN TV and WLRN Radio. The School Board, which retains the broadcasting license, will discuss the bid award at a committee meeting on Wednesday. A formal vote is expected to be held at its Dec. 11 board meeting.

The district’s request for proposals, issued in June, netted only those two bidders. A committee of five — Chief Communications Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, Associate Superintendent in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Grants Administration Iraida R. Mendez-Cartaya, Interim Economic Equity & Diversity Compliance Officer Jennifer Andreu, former Miami Herald publisher David Lawrence and FIU journalism professor Lorna Veraldi — rated the two proposals on a loose rubric and made the formal recommendation to the School Board.

