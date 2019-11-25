Puerto Rico Cockfighting; Johns Committee; Elizabeth Bishop Key West Home

On the Nov. 25 episode of Sundial:

Cockfighting in Puerto Rico

Cockfighting has been a tradition in Puerto Rico for hundreds of years. Now that practice is reaching its final days. Last December, Congress passed a bill ending the practice in U.S. territories. The ban takes effect Dec. 20.

Patricia Mazzei, Miami bureau chief for the New York Times, traveled to the island to report on how people are responding to the controversial sport’s final days.

Listen to today's Sundial with Luis Hernandez, November 25th 2019.

Johns Committee

The Johns Committee was formed in the 1950s at the height of anti-communist politics and McCarthyism in the U.S. The group was tasked with finding LGBTQ people at Florida colleges and universities. Over a decade, the committee outed hundreds of students and professors, forcing them to lose their jobs or leave school.

Ranjani Chakraborti, a video producer for Vox, explored this chapter in Florida history for the latest installment of “Missing Chapter,” a mini-series that looks at under-reported stories in U.S. history.

Elizabeth Bishop Home

Award-winning American poet Elizabeth Bishop lived in Key West for a decade. Her house has been a registered national literary landmark since she sold it in 1946.

Earlier this month, the Key West Literary Seminar bought the home for $1.2 million. Arlo Haskell, the nonprofit’s executive director, said its headquarters will move to the Bishop home. On Sundial, he discussed the impact the southernmost city had on Bishop’s writing.